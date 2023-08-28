Gold prices unchanged, silver jumps by Rs 500, trading at Rs 76,900 per kg

The price of 24-carat gold remained stable during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,450, according to the GoodReturns website. On the other hand, silver jumped Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,900.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,500.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,450.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,600, Rs 59,450, and Rs 59,780, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,500.





The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,650, Rs 54,500, and Rs 55,800, respectively.

US gold prices were flat on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish commentary doused expectations that the US rate-hiking cycle was nearing an end, with investors awaiting economic data this week for confirmation on rate trajectory.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,915.79 per ounce by 0105 GMT; US gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to $1,943.60 as investors awaited key economic data, including the US non-farm payroll report on Friday.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $24.30 per ounce, and platinum steadied at $944.21. Palladium added 0.7 per cent to $1,232.39.

One kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,900 in Delhi and Mumbai.





Also Read: What factors will guide markets this week? In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 80,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)