Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee edges higher on inflows, importer dollar demand caps gains

Rupee edges higher on inflows, importer dollar demand caps gains

The rupee strengthened marginally on Thursday on modest inflows from a bond issue, but importer demand for dollars and foreign outflows kept gains limited ahead of the RBI's policy decision

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

The rupee has depreciated by 5.41 per cent against the dollar in the current financial year, while it has seen a depreciation of 0.5 per cent in the current calendar year so far.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee edged higher on Thursday due to modest inflows on the back of Muthoot Finance’s fund raise; however, importer demand for dollars capped gains.
 
How did the rupee trade during the session? 
The local currency appreciated to an intraday high of 90.07 per dollar. However, it gave up some gains by the end of trade to settle at 90.36 per dollar, against the previous close of 90.42 per dollar.
 
What factors influenced the rupee’s movement? 
“The initial appreciation was because of inflows from Muthoot Finance, but FII outflows kept the rupee under pressure,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “There was no intervention seen by the RBI,” he added.
 

Also Read

RBI

RBI buy-sell swap auction draws bids over twice the notified amountpremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's $10 billion FX swap auction garners 2.5 times subscription

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Lenders ask RBI to relax liquidity rules amid growing loan demand

Indian Rupee

BofA expects rupee to strengthen by March end after India-US trade deal

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to maintain a status quo for the ninth consecutive policy review, all 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll. The RBI will announce the policy decisions

RBI likely to keep policy rates unchanged as trade deal reduces urgency

 
Muthoot Finance raised $600 million via an overseas bond issue.
 
How are markets reacting to the US-India trade deal? 
After witnessing sharp appreciation following the trade deal announcement, the local currency remains torn between optimism and caution as the market awaits the fine print of the agreement.
 
What has been the rupee’s performance this year? 
The rupee has depreciated by 5.41 per cent against the dollar in the current financial year, while it has seen a depreciation of 0.5 per cent in the current calendar year so far.
 
“There has been a perceptible change in the perception of the rupee since the US-India deal was announced by President Trump, and while a joint statement is likely to be announced in five days, we may see more gains for the rupee in the coming days,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
 
What are traders watching next? 
Traders are now eyeing the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Friday for cues. The six-member committee is expected to maintain the status quo at the policy meeting.
 
What is the liquidity situation in the banking system? 
Meanwhile, the banking system’s liquidity remained in surplus, to the tune of Rs 1.94 trillion, driven by government spending.
 
“With the initial support from OMOs and swaps, government spending led to the rise in liquidity,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “They might announce further measures at the MPC to keep liquidity comfortable for transmission,” he added.
 
How is the RBI managing liquidity? 
The central bank has been conducting open market operation purchases along with buy/sell swaps and long-term variable rate repo auctions to infuse durable liquidity into the banking system.
 
The central bank may conduct an additional Rs 1 trillion worth of OMOs to lift banking system liquidity to around 0.9 per cent of net demand and time liabilities by March-end, in line with the RBI’s indicated comfort range of roughly 0.6–1 per cent of NDTL.
 

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI MPC February 2026 meet: When and where to watch policy decision live

Ravi Agrawal, Ravi

About 88% of individual taxpayers have opted for new tax regime: CBDT chief

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI MPC meet begins: Will RBI keep rates unchanged after US trade deal?

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee posts highest single-day gain in 7 years; up 1.38% to settle at 90.27

RBI

RBI asks banks to stay open on March 31 to close FY26 govt accounts

Topics : Rupee vs dollar Muthoot Finance Indian rupee US Dollar RBI forex market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayTVS Jupiter 110 Price HikeBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance