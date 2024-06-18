Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gold slips Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,320

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,440, Rs 66,290, and Rs 66,890, respectively

gold price

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,290.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold went down by Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also down Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,290.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,320.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,470, Rs 72,320, and Rs 72,970, respectively.

Also read: Stocks to Watch, June 18: Vodafone Idea, IndiGo, LIC, Pidilite Industries

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,290.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,440, Rs 66,290, and Rs 66,890, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 90,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,500.

US Gold prices inched up on Tuesday as the Treasury yields edged lower, while investors looked forward to economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials throughout the week for clarity on the US central bank's interest rate cut timeline.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,320.60 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,335.20.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $29.47 per ounce, platinum rose 1 per cent at $974.55 and palladium gained 0.1 per cent to $889.69.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Prices Sovereign gold bonds trading Gold trade Gold jewellery India gold demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon