Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,880, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,890.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,880.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,030, Rs 71,880, and Rs 72,540, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,890.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,040, Rs 65,890, and Rs 66,490, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 90,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 94,900.

US gold prices rose over 1 per cent on Friday and were on track for their first weekly gain in four, as signs of slowing inflation in the US raised hopes of a rate cut later this year and a stock selloff across Europe also lent support.

Spot gold was up about 1.3 per cent at $2,332.55 per ounce by 1:55 p.m. ET (1755 GMT). Bullion gained 1.8 per cent for the week.

US gold futures settled 1.3 per cent lower at $2,349.1.

Spot silver rose 1.6 per cent to $29.46 per ounce after hitting its lowest level in nearly one month in the previous session.

Platinum was up 0.8 per cent at $953.99 and palladium gained 1.3 per cent to $894.50.

