Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72.540

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,490

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,490 | File image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72.540, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,540.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,690, Rs 72,540, and Rs 73,140, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,490.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,640, Rs 66,490, and Rs 67,040, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 90,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,500.

US gold prices edged lower on Monday, weighed down by higher US Treasury yields, as market participants looked out for more economic data to gauge when the Federal Reserve will start cutting its interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $2,326.78 per ounce, as of 0126 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $2,341.70.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $29.46 per ounce, platinum was unchanged at $957.57 and palladium gained 0.5 per cent to $894.37.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

