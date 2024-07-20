Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 74,340

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,290, Rs 68,140, and Rs 68,740, respectively

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,150.

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 68,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,340.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,490, Rs 74,340, and Rs 74,990, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,290, Rs 68,140, and Rs 68,740, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 93,150.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,650.

US Gold prices slipped on Friday, but were on track for a fourth straight weekly gain as expectations that the Federal Reserve was likely to cut US interest rates in September lifted appeal for non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $2,434.38 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT, after scaling an all-time high of $2,483.60 on Wednesday. Prices were up 1 per cent for the week.

Spot silver fell 1.4 per cent to $29.65 per ounce, platinum eased 0.6 per cent at $961.80 and palladium dropped 0.3 per cent to $927.20.





(with inputs from Reuters)