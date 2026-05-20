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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold steady at $4,480/oz as high Treasury yields offset Iran peace hopes

Gold steady at $4,480/oz as high Treasury yields offset Iran peace hopes

Spot gold was unchanged at $4,480.29 per ounce, as of 0915 GMT, after ‌earlier falling to its lowest level since March 30

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Representative image from file.

Reuters May 20
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as pressure from a firm dollar and higher Treasury yields was offset by hopes ​of a potential resolution to the US-Iran conflict, easing some ​inflation concerns.

Spot gold was unchanged at $4,480.29 per ounce, as of 0915 GMT, after ‌earlier falling to its lowest level since March 30.

US gold futures for June delivery lost 0.6 per cent to $4,482.80.

"Any positive progress in US -Iran talks that lead to a potential re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz may boost gold prices as the dollar weakens and inflation fears cool," Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, said.

 

"However, if talks remain in limbo or tensions escalate further, gold may weaken as inflation fears intensify along with rate hike bets despite the risk-off mood."

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US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran would be over "very quickly", while ‌Vice President JD Vance talked up progress in talks with Tehran about an agreement to end hostilities.

Oil fell about 1 per cent on the news, but held well above the $100 a barrel mark. 

The dollar held near a six-week high, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for other currency-holders. 

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hovered around a more-than-one-year high, as higher energy prices fuelled inflation worries and boosted bets for higher US interest rates. 

Higher ​Treasury yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, including gold.

The Federal Reserve will avoid ‌cutting rates this year, according to most economists polled by Reuters who largely pushed long-held calls for reductions into 2027 on hopes the current inflation ​flare-up is ‌temporary.

Markets are increasingly pricing in possibilities of the Fed tightening monetary policy this year, with ‌a 40 per cent chance of a rate hike expected in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Investors now await the minutes from the Fed's April policy meeting, due ‌later ​in the day.

"Longer-term ​support (for gold) from geopolitical uncertainty, fiscal debt concerns and central bank reserve diversification remains intact," ANZ said in a note.

Spot silver rose 1.8 per cent to $75.13 ‌per ounce, platinum ​gained 0.3 per cent to $1,927.20, and palladium was up 1.5 per cent to $1,373.95.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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