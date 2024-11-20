Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at 91,600

Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at 91,600

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,660

gold, silver, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,230.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,080 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,660.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,080.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,230.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,660.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,810.

More From This Section

Gold

Gold premiums reach 4-month peak as price drop attracts customers

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10 to Rs 75,640; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 89,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold dips Rs 10 to Rs 76,840; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 90,900

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold slide continues; price declines Rs 700 to Rs 77,050 per 10 grams

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 90,900

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,600. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,01,100.
 
US gold prices lingered near a one-week peak on Wednesday as heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine sparked safe-haven demand, while cues on the US interest rate path were also in focus.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,635.97 per ounce by 0010 GMT after hitting its highest since Nov. 11 in the previous session.
 
Spot silver gained 0.3 per cent to $31.29 per ounce, platinum steadied at $973.90 and palladium edged 0.3 per cent down to $1,031.64
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

Also Read

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold jumps Rs 600 to Rs 78,050 per 10 gm, silver rises by Rs 1,500

Gold

Gold rises Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 76,320

Gold

Gold down by Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 75,640

Gold

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 75,770

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold nears two-month low, headed for worst week in over three years

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon