Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Govt restricts import of liquid precious metals to curb gold misuse

Govt restricts import of liquid precious metals to curb gold misuse

According to industry experts, some importers were using this route for imports from countries like Thailand

Gold jewellery

Gold imports in April-May this fiscal year dipped by 3.82 per cent to USD 5.64 billion.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has imposed import curbs on certain colloidal precious metals, with an aim to check the illegal inflow of gold into India in liquid form.

Colloidal precious metals are suspensions of gold or silver nanoparticles dispersed in a liquid.

According to industry experts, some importers were using this route for imports from countries like Thailand.

"The import policy of items covered under CTH 2843 is revised from free to restricted with immediate effect," the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

Goods under this number include colloidal precious metals; inorganic or organic compounds of precious metals.

In a separate notification, the Directorate said that the import of Palladium, Rhodium and Iridium alloy consisting of gold more than one per cent by weight is restricted.

 

Gold imports in April-May this fiscal year dipped by 3.82 per cent to USD 5.64 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

Analysis: Can crude oil prices rally more as Israel-Iran war escalates?

gold, gold stocks

Gold dips ₹10 to 1,00,360; silver climbs ₹100 to trade at ₹1,10,100

PremiumGold prices

Israel-Iran conflict: Gold prices may hit $4,000 per ounce in India

Gold

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,410; silver jumps ₹100 to trade at ₹1,10,100

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Israel-Iran tensions: Hardeep Puri says India has adequate energy supplies

Topics : Gold Silver Precious metals central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon