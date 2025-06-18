Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 08:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold dips ₹10 to 1,00,360; silver climbs ₹100 to trade at ₹1,10,100

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,990

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,510.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,360 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,10,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,360.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,510.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,990.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,140.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,10,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,20,100.
   
US gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran entered their sixth day, while a stronger dollar capped gains ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day.
 
Spot gold was steady at $3,386.59 an ounce, as of 0052 GMT. US gold futures were also stable at $3,405.20.
 
Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes at each other on Wednesday as the air war between the two longtime enemies entered a sixth day despite a call from US President Donald Trump for Iran's unconditional surrender.
 
The Fed is widely expected to leave its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 4.25 per cent -4.50 per cent range.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.3 per cent at $37.14 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $1,264.63, while palladium fell 0.4 per cent to $1,047.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

