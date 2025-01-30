Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Oil prices waver as markets await clarity on Trump's Canada, Mexico tariffs

Oil prices waver as markets await clarity on Trump's Canada, Mexico tariffs

Investors are also looking ahead to a ministerial meeting by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together called Opec+, scheduled for Feb 3

crude oil, ship, vessel

On the demand front, crude oil stockpiles in the US rose by 3.46 million barrels last week

Reuters TOKYO
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as markets braced for threatened tariffs by US President Donald Trump on Mexico and Canada, the two largest suppliers of crude oil to United States, and awaited a meeting of Opec+ producers. 
Brent crude futures were down 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $76.51 a barrel by 0411 GMT. US crude futures were little changed at 2 cents up, or 0.03 per cent, to $72.64. US crude futures had settled at their lowest price this year on Wednesday. 
Trump still plans to make good on his promise to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Saturday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday. 
 
Trump's nominee to run the Commerce Department, Howard Lutnick, said on Wednesday that Canada and Mexico can avoid the tariffs if they act swiftly to close their borders to fentanyl, while vowing to slow China's advancement in artificial intelligence. 
On the demand front, crude oil stockpiles in the US rose by 3.46 million barrels last week, roughly in line with analysts' estimate for a rise of 3.19 million barrels, as winter storms that swept the country last week hit demand. 

Also Read

India imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion from Russia in the June quarter (Q1), according to government data. This was 25 per cent more than the same period last year, with higher availability and India's growing appetite for Russian crude vis-à-v

Oil falls as Donald Trump reiterates call for Opec to reduce prices

President-elect Donald Trump

Trump asks Opec to cut oil prices, argues it will stop Russia-Ukraine war

Russian oil

Amid US sanctions, oil buyers pull all levers to replace Russian shipments

opec

Opec's share in India's annual oil imports rises after 8 year drop

oil, Opec, Oil, Crude oil

Opec forecasts oil demand growth in 2026, lowers estimates for 2024

On the supply side, crude oil exports from Russia's western ports in February are set to fall by 8 per cent from the January plan as Moscow boosts refining, traders said and Reuters calculations showed, after the latest US sanctions squeezed crude exports. 
Investors are also looking ahead to a ministerial meeting by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together called Opec+, scheduled for Feb 3. 
The Opec+ group of leading oil producers is set to discuss Trump's efforts to raise US oil production and take a joint stance on the matter, Kazakhstan said on Wednesday. Russia is also a member of the Opec+ group. 
Trump has publicly called on Opec and its leading member, Saudi Arabia, to lower oil prices, saying doing so would end the conflict in Ukraine. He has also set up an agenda of maximizing the US oil and gas production, already the world's largest. 
However, analysts believe a price war between the US and Opec+ is unlikely as it may hurt both. 
"A price war with the US would involve Opec+ producers maximising their output to undercut prices and drive shale production into decline," analysts at BMI, a Fitch Group division, said in a note. 
They predict Brent crude oil prices may go down below $50 as Opec+ can deploy over 5 million barrels of oil per day in its spare capacity, prompting a fall in the US shale oil production along the prices. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

US flag, US, united states

Ro Khanna, Rich McCormick to co-chair India Caucus in new US Congress

Tesla

Tesla reassures investors with growth pledge, to begin robotaxi rollout

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota sells 10.8 mn vehicles in 2024, stays world's top-selling automaker

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Exposed wires may have contributed to LA's Eaton fire, claims law firm

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Tesla gears up for 2025: Low-cost EVs, autonomous cars to hit US roads

Topics : OPEC Opec oil Oil Prices US oil prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon