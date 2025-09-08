Monday, September 08, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold hits new peak above $3,600 per oz as traders weigh Fed rate-cut bets

Gold hits new peak above $3,600 per oz as traders weigh Fed rate-cut bets

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $3,617.79 per ounce at 1209 GMT after hitting a record high of $3,622.07 earlier in the session

gold, gold stocks

US job growth weakened sharply in August, data showed on Friday, and the unemployment rate rose to a nearly four-year high of 4.3%, confirming a softer labour market and sealing the case for a Fed rate cut next week.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold's rally extended beyond the $3,600 level for the first time on Monday after soft U.S. jobs data cemented expectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $3,617.79 per ounce at 1209 GMT after hitting a record high of $3,622.07 earlier in the session.

Bullion has surged about 37% so far this year, building on a 27% gain in 2024, driven by a weaker dollar, strong central bank buying, a soft monetary policy backdrop, and geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,657.20.

US job growth weakened sharply in August, data showed on Friday, and the unemployment rate rose to a nearly four-year high of 4.3%, confirming a softer labour market and sealing the case for a Fed rate cut next week.

 

Also Read

Gold Bar

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,08,480

Gold Bar. Gold

China's central bank buys gold in August for 10th consecutive month

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,07,630; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,25,900

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,06,850

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold climbs ₹10, silver rises ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,06,980

"(Rate cut bets) are boosting the demand of gold. Moreover, the overall geopolitical scenario is extremely uncertain ... we should consider that a significant part of the demand is also coming from central bank buying," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, an external analyst at banking group Swissquote.

Traders have priced in a 88% chance of a 25-bp cut next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies. [USD/]

"We look for gold to rise to $3,700/oz by mid next year," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, meanwhile, were near their lowest in five months.

Focus now shifts to U.S. Producer Price Index data on Wednesday and the Consumer Price Index on Thursday, that could offer more clarity on the size of the Fed's expected rate cut.

Meanwhile, China's central bank added gold to its reserves in August, extending purchases of bullion into a 10th straight month, official data showed on Sunday.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.6% to $41.22 per ounce. Platinum climbed 0.6% to $1,381.61, and palladium gained 1.4% to $1,125.19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil sector, crude oil

Opec+ set to raise crude oil output further from October, says Iraq

gold

Gold climbs ₹10, silver rises ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,06,100

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,05,890; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,26,100

Gold

India cuts US Treasury exposure, strengthens gold share in forex reserves

Gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,04,940

Topics : Gold commodities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVETG CPGET 2025 ResultsApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon