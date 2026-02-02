Monday, February 02, 2026 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Rising oil, gas, and LNG demand pulls global commodity traders to India

Rising oil, gas, and LNG demand pulls global commodity traders to India

As consumption growth slows in most major economies, trading firm executives told the India Energy Week conference that they see opportunities across crude, refined fuels and liquefied natural gas

crude oil, oil

Opportunities for traders also extend to petrochemicals, where supply remains ‍structurally short despite government estimates that production will rise by 29.62 million tons

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

A rare combination of rising fuel demand and expanding refining capacity is drawing global commodity traders to ‍India, with firms such as Trafigura ​seeking long-term partnerships with state oil companies.

As consumption growth slows in most major economies, trading firm executives told the India Energy Week conference that they see opportunities across crude, refined fuels and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"We see massive opportunities in India," said Sachin Gupta, chief executive of Trafigura India, pointing to strong demand for diesel, gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas and adding ​that India would be buying "a lot" of liquefied natural gas.

Gupta expects Indian oil demand to reach closer to 9 million barrels per day by 2050, from about 5 million barrels per day currently.

 

On Friday, Trafigura said it signed a "landmark crude supply agreement" with Bharat Petroleum Corp to supply Iraqi Basrah and Omani crude to the Indian state refiner. BPCL also signed a term agreement with TotalEnergies for the procurement of UAE crude.

Also Read

fossil fuel, gas, lpg, pipes

Auto LPG coalition urges PNGRB to include Auto LPG in TERI fuels study

small cars, auto sector

Government may do away with exception for small cars in CAFE 3 normspremium

fuel demad, fuel, petrol, diesel

Fuel demand remained strong in Dec; petrol sales grew 6.7%, diesel up 5%

Petrol, Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil

Queues thin out at Delhi fuel stations as 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule kicks in

Vikram Gulati, country head of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM)

After E20, India should now focus on flex fuel: Toyota country head

Growing Demand

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest refiner, last year signed a five-year import deal with Trafigura to buy 2.5 million metric tons of LNG in a deal valued at $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion.

IOC's head of marketing, S.P. Srivastava told reporters at the conference that the company expects annual diesel demand to grow by ??2-3% and gasoline demand to rise by 5-6% by 2030.

It signed a preliminary agreement with Paris-based Engie at ‌India Energy Week for LNG and other natural gas ​trading opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, IOC Chairman A.S. Sahney said.

Top gas importer Petronet LNG forecasts LNG imports will rise to 28 million-29 million tons in 2026, ??from about 25.5 million tons last year.

Trading giant Vitol expects most of India's refinery output to be absorbed domestically.

"There ‍is 500,000 (barrels per day) of refining capacity coming online," said Kieran Gallagher, Vitol's Asia head. "Outside...summer seasonality and exports, largely the products derived from that capacity are going to be ‍consumed ‌within the country ​itself."

Opportunities for traders also extend to petrochemicals, where supply remains ‍structurally short despite government estimates that production will rise by 29.62 million tons to 46 ‍million ‍tons by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold plunges after biggest drop in a decade as extended rally unwinds

gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,60,570, silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹3,49,900

Russian oil

Oil prices fall 3% as Trump signals de-escalation in US-Iran tensions

gold

Gold extends losses on firm dollar, silver recovers from over 3 week low

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Gold, silver retreat steeply from record highs before Budget 2026

Topics : LNG demand in India oil and gas reserves Fuel demand Fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Budget 2026 on NRI Investment Relief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeBudget 2026 on Nuclear Power