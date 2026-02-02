Oil prices fall 3% as Trump signals de-escalation in US-Iran tensions

Oil prices fell 3 per cent on Monday as US President Donald Trump said over the weekend Iran was "seriously talking" ‍with Washington, signalling de-escalation with ​an Opec member after risks of a military strike drove prices to multi-month highs.

Brent crude futures were down $2, or 2.9 per cent, to $67.28 per barrel at 0100 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude also fell $2, or 3.1 per cent, to $63.17 per barrel.

Both contracts dropped sharply from the previous sessions, when Brent touched a six-month high and ​WTI was hovering near its highest since late September on mounting tensions between the United States and Iran.

Trump repeatedly threatened Iran with intervention if it did not agree to a nuclear deal or failed to stop killing protesters. On Saturday Trump told reporters Iran was "seriously talking" with Washington, hours after Tehran's top security official Ali Larijani said on X that arrangements for negotiations were underway.

"I hope they negotiate something acceptable," Trump said. "You could make a negotiated deal that would be satisfactory with no nuclear weapons."

Trump's comments, along with reports that the naval forces of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have no plans to carry out live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, are signs of de-escalation, said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

"The ‌crude oil market is interpreting this as ​an encouraging step back from confrontation, easing the geopolitical risk premium built into the price during last week's rally and prompting a bout of profit-taking," he said.

Opec+ agreed to keep its oil output unchanged for March at a meeting ‍on Sunday. In November they froze further planned increases for January through March 2026 because of seasonally weaker consumption.

"Geopolitical risks mask a fundamentally bearish oil ‍market," ‌Capital Economics said ​in a January 30 note. "The historical example of ‍last year's 12-day war (between Israel and Iran), and a well-supplied oil market, will still ‍bear ‍down on Brent ‌crude prices by end-2026."