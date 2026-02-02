Monday, February 02, 2026 | 08:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold plunges after biggest drop in a decade as extended rally unwinds

Gold plunges after biggest drop in a decade as extended rally unwinds

Spot gold fell as much as 6.3 per cent on Monday while Silver swung sharply, dropping to around $75 an ounce having earlier climbed as much as 3.2 per cent

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Over the last year, precious metals have risen to all-time highs that have shocked even seasoned traders | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

By Yihui Xie
 
Gold fell, following its biggest plunge in more than a decade, and silver whipsawed in choppy trading after a dramatic pullback from record highs.  
Spot gold fell as much as 6.3 per cent on Monday. Silver swung sharply, dropping to around $75 an ounce having earlier climbed as much as 3.2 per cent. The white metal recorded its biggest ever intraday loss in the previous session.
 
“This isn’t over,” said Robert Gottlieb, a former precious metals trader at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and now an independent market commentator, adding that a reluctance to take further risk would constrain market liquidity. “We’ve got to see if it’s going to find support. The bottom line is that the trade was way too crowded.”  
 

Over the last year, precious metals have risen to all-time highs that have shocked even seasoned traders. The rally accelerated sharply in January, as investors piled into gold and silver on renewed concerns about geopolitical upheaval, currency debasement and the independence of the Federal Reserve. A wave of buying from Chinese speculators added froth to the rally.
 
The trigger for Friday’s dramatic selloff was the news that US President Donald Trump would nominate Kevin Warsh to lead the Fed, which sent the dollar higher and undercut sentiment among investors who had bet on Trump’s willingness to let the currency weaken. Traders regard Warsh as the toughest inflation fighter among the final candidates, raising expectations of monetary policy that would underpin the dollar and weaken greenback-priced bullion.
 
But precious metals had already been primed for extreme moves, as soaring prices and volatility strained traders’ risk models and balance sheets. A record wave of purchases of call options — contracts which give holders the right to buy at a pre-determined price — were “mechanically reinforcing upward price momentum,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note, as the sellers of the options hedged their exposure to rising prices by buying more.
 
Gold fell 4.4 per cent to $4,680.76 an ounce as of 9:21 a.m. Singapore time. Silver declined 2.2 per cent to $83.2965. Platinum and palladium declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, rose 0.1 per cent after gaining 0.9 per cent in the previous session. 

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 8:12 AM IST

