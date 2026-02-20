Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,56,500; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,70,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,70,100.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,460.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,500 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,58,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,650.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,460, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,45,010 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,610.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,70,100.

US gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed to a near one-month high, while investors awaited a key inflation report due later in the day for more cues on US monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold dipped 0.1 per cent to $4,995.91 per ounce by 0149 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.3 per cent at $5,013.60. Spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $78.29 per ounce. prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed to a near one-month high, while investors awaited a key inflation report due later in the day for more cues on US monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold dipped 0.1 per cent to $4,995.91 per ounce by 0149 GMT.

Spot platinum edged 0.3 per cent down to $2,064.27 per ounce, while palladium lost 0.5 per cent to $1,677.19.

(with inputs from Reuters)