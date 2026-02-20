Friday, February 20, 2026 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,56,500; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,70,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,56,500; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,70,100

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,460

gold, gold prices, traders

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,650

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,70,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,460.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,500 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,58,190 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,650.
  
 

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 7:51 AM IST

