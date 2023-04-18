Bitcoin stalls near $30,000 after the token's biggest drop in over a month

Bitcoin’s 2023 rebound has stalled around the closely watched $30,000 level, hampered by the latest US crypto crackdown and a more sober assessment of the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The largest token edged up less than 2% to $29,941 as of 7:176 a.m. Tuesday in New York, after sinking 3% a day earlier in its worst drop since March 9. Ether and an index of the top 100 digital assets also posted small gains.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday added to its digital-asset clampdown, saying that crypto platform Bittrex Inc. broke the agency’s rules for years. The growing regulatory heat and cooling expectations for eventual Fed interest-rate cuts damped investor enthusiasm.

Bitcoin surged past $30,000. Is another crypto boom on the way?

Explained: All you need to know about Ethereum's latest Shapella upgrade

Crypto wrap: Market stable even as FTX fallout claims one more victim

Is it the beginning of crypto's end?

Crypto weekly wrap: Experts see Bitcoin at 19,600, Ethereum at 1,300 soon

Bitcoin may pull back toward $27,000 if “the market continues to take out some of the 60 basis points or so of rate cuts still priced into year-end,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty.

Recent economic data have helped to firm bets on a quarter-point Fed rate hike in May while tempering projections for subsequent policy easing.