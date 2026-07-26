The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a 198-page guidance note to help Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers (RCASPs) comply with their reporting obligations under the Income-tax Act, 2025, as India moves towards implementing the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for the automatic exchange of tax information on crypto-assets.
 
The guidance note explains the reporting requirements prescribed under Section 509 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, Rules 241 to 244, and Form 167 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026. According to the CBDT, the document has been prepared to explain the reporting obligations of RCASPs in a simple manner and facilitate compliance. The guidance also draws upon the OECD's CARF commentary and other relevant reference material, as the framework was jointly developed by participating jurisdictions, including India.