Over 95% of post-restart trading activity came from returning users: WazirX

In its first report after restarting the platform, crypto exchange WazirX said that 95 per cent of its trading activity came from returning users during the first half of 2026 (H1CY26). The crypto exchange said that around one in seven returning traders on the platform added fresh capital instead of only managing existing balances.

Ninety-five per cent of the total user base comprised returning users, the company added.

On the demographics side, more than 80 per cent of its users were in the 25–44 age group, 13 per cent were over 45, and the rest were aged between 18 and 24.

WazirX said that more than 82 per cent of its verified users came from non-metro locations.

“We also strengthened our infrastructure by integrating Fireblocks’ digital asset technology alongside our existing custody framework. We completed the issuance of Recovery Tokens under the court-approved Scheme during this period,” said Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX.

The platform plans to roll out products such as WazirX AI for market research and Taxlyst, a crypto tax reporting tool.

WazirX resumed operations in October 2025 after a restructuring in Singapore. Fifteen months before the restart, the platform suffered a breach that wiped out more than $230 million.

The platform had earlier stated that WazirX was restarting trading in a phased manner with a view to “restore liquidity safely, confirm technical stability, and ensure a gradual and reliable return to normal trading across all market pairs”.