Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Crypto market jitters as Bitcoin slips below $108k; what lies ahead?

Caution dominated trading activity, amplified by Wall Street's closure for the Labor Day holiday and concerns over a BTC whale potentially divesting another billion-dollar tranche of BTC

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

The cryptocurrency market was under pressure on Monday, September 1, 2025, as flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) faced turbulence, struggling to hold above $108,000 with little evidence of a recovery on the horizon. Caution dominated trading activity, amplified by Wall Street’s closure for the Labor Day holiday and concerns over a Bitcoin whale potentially offloading another billion-dollar tranche of BTC into the market, said analysts.  Investor sentiment was further weighed down by several factors, including transfers and selling from long-dormant whale wallets (with proceeds flowing into Ether), declining spot BTC ETF inflows, and end-of-week weakness across the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. 
 

Bitcoin price today

At last check, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $107,980.45, down 0.55 per cent over the past 24 hours, with a trading volume of $53.23 billion. According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency fluctuated between $107,271 and $109,240 in the same period.  Bitcoin’s market capitalisation stood at $2.15 trillion, maintaining its position as the largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The digital asset remains approximately 13 per cent below its all-time high of $124,457, recorded on August 14, 2025.

Bitcoin faces resistance at $115,000 - $125,000 levels

From the technical point of view, Bitcoin on the weekly timeframe, Harish Vatnani, head of trade, ZebPay, said, has formed a ‘Shooting Star’ candle, where the longer upper shadow indicates selling pressure at higher levels. "It has been trading in red for the past three weeks, forming a ‘Lower High Lower Low’ pattern."
 
Bitcoin, Vatnani said, has strong support at $105,000 and $100,000, while $115,000 and $125,000 serve as key resistance levels. For a sustained rally, BTC must break, close, and hold above $125,000.
 
Riya Sehgal, research analyst, Delta Exchange, on the other hand, believes that the current trends of Bitcoin point to continued short-term bearish momentum. "Immediate support levels are around $107,000, with further downside risk toward $106,000–$104,000 if selling persists. On the upside, reclaiming $109,000 and the $111,000–$112,000 zone would be key for bulls to stabilize momentum," said Sehgal.

Ethereum finds support at $4,370 - $4,300 levels

Ethereum, while also trending, has shown some resilience. After briefly touching $4,497, boosted by institutional interest and ETF inflows, ETH dropped to $4,400 primarily due to profit booking. At last, Ethereum was quoted trading at around $4,401 levels, lower by 0.80 per cent with a 24-hour trading volume of $27.56 billion. The cryptocurrency is now nearly 11 per cent below its August 25 peak of $4,953.
 
From a technical point of view, "Ethereum," Sehgal said, "finds support at $4,370 and $4,300 levels. Strong institutional activity, including $1.08 billion in net inflows into Ethereum spot ETFs from August 25–29, suggests that ETH could maintain strength even amid broader market weakness," said Sehgal.
 
Ethereum’s strong inflows and whale rotations, analysts believe, could support altcoin momentum if market risk appetite improves, while Bitcoin faces short-term vulnerability, particularly around potential liquidity events like the Labor Day period.

Broader market update

The broader crypto market also faced declines. Ethereum fell below the $4,500 level, Solana dipped under $200, XRP dropped below $2.80, and Dogecoin hovered around $0.21. Some of the top gainers during the session included POL, which rose by over 5.5 per cent, followed by BUILDon with a gain of 4.6 per cent, KuCoin Token up by 3.61 per cent, and Monero, which advanced by 4 per cent. On the losing side, Four dropped more than 20 per cent, Pi declined by 10 per cent, while Conflux, OKB, and Pudgy Penguins each slipped by over 7 per cent.
 
In other developments, Metaplanet added 1,009 BTC to its holdings, bringing its total to 20,000 BTC. In El Salvador, the government is reportedly splitting its Bitcoin holdings across multiple wallets to reduce risk from potential future threats, such as quantum computing, according to a research note by the CoinDCX Research Team.
 
Meanwhile, the Donald Trump-backed governance token World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is scheduled to begin public trading today, September 1, 2025. A 20 per cent sell limit cap has been imposed on token holders. Additionally, Solana’s SIMD-0326 “Alpenglow” proposal—which seeks to reduce block finality time from 12.8 seconds to just 150 milliseconds—has reached quorum, with 99.6 per cent of participants voting in favor of the change.
 
ETF data also reflected diverging trends. Ethereum ETFs recorded total net inflows of $3.87 billion in August, signaling institutional optimism. In contrast, Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows totaling $751.12 million during the same period, reinforcing the narrative of cautious sentiment around BTC in the short term.
 

Topics : Bitcoin prices Bitcoin falls Bitcoin trading cryptocurrencies bitcoin cryptocurrencies Ripple cryptocurrency crypto trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

