Crypto update: Here's how Bitcoin, ETH, other altcoins are faring today

Crypto update: Here's how Bitcoin, ETH, other altcoins are faring today

BTC dominance has slipped to 57.3 per cent, while the CMC Altcoin Season Index has climbed to 62/100, which analysts suggest are early signs of capital rotation into altcoins

crypto

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The crypto market continues to trade sideways as flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) remained range-bound around the $111,400 level on Tuesday, September 10, as investors showed caution amid mixed macroeconomic signals. Ethereum (ETH) also traded sideways near the $4,300 mark, while altcoins saw notable movements both on the upside and downside. reflecting early signs of capital rotation within the crypto market.

Bitcoin price today

At last check, Bitcoin was trading at $111,468, marking a 0.55 per cent decrease over the past 24 hours. The daily trading volume surged to $45.55 billion, while its market capitalisation held steady at $2.22 trillion, maintaining Bitcoin’s status as the largest cryptocurrency globally. The day’s price action ranged between $110,776 and $113,225, according to CoinMarketCap.
 
 
Bitcoin, Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, said, is trading range-bound around $111,300 as investors turn cautious following weak macroeconomic data and geopolitical concerns. "The BLS revised job growth downward by 911,000 jobs, indicating a fragile job market. However, Thursday’s CPI release and the European Central Bank’s rate decision could act as key catalysts influencing market direction."
 
A breakout above $113,000, Patel believes, would confirm renewed momentum, with strong support at $110,400.
 
Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, on the other hand, said, “Bitcoin is consolidating within an ascending triangle, with $113,500 emerging as a key breakout level that could open the path to $115,000–116,000."

BTC dominance has slipped to 57.3 per cent, while the CMC Altcoin Season Index has climbed to 62/100, which analysts suggest are early signs of capital rotation into altcoins.

Ethereum trades sideways

Ethereum was last quoted at $4,305, down 0.32 per cent over 24 hours, with a trading volume of $30.15 billion. The asset fluctuated narrowly between $4,277 and $4,381 during the same period.
 
Ethereum, Sehgal believes, is showing a descending triangle structure around the $4,240–$4,268 support zone, suggesting volatility is near.
 

Altcoins show mixed performance

Among altcoins, MYX Finance (MYX) was the top performer, surging nearly 40 per cent on the day. Other notable gainers included Story (IP), Pyth Network (PYTH), Mantle (MNT), Pump.fun (PUMP), SPX6900 (SPX), Ondo (ONDO), Worldcoin (WLD), Cronos (CRO), Avalanche (AVAX), The Graph (GRT), and Celestia (TIA), all rising up to 20 per cent.
 
Conversely, laggards included Four (FORM), World Liberty Financial (WLFI), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Zcash (ZEC), Sonic (S), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Arbitrum (ARB), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), Bonk (BONK), and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), with losses up to 12 per cent.
 

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

