Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

4 IPOs to hit the market next week; Aadhar Housing refiles IPO papers

Capital Small Finance Bank (Rs 523-crore issue), Small Finance Bank (Rs 570 crore) and Rashi Peripherals', (Rs 600 crore) IPO opens on February 7, while Apeejay Surrendra Park's Rs 920-crore IPO opens

IPO

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four initial public offerings (IPOs) looking to raise a cumulative over Rs 2,600 crore will hit the market next week. 
 
Capital Small Finance Bank (Rs 523-crore issue), Small Finance Bank (Rs 570 crore) and Rashi Peripherals’, (Rs 600 crore) IPO opens on February 7, while Apeejay Surrendra Park’s Rs 920-crore IPO opens on February 5.

Aadhar Housing refiles IPO papers
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Aadhar Housing Finance has refiled its draft red herring prospectus with the securities and exchange board of India (Sebi).
The Blackstone-promoted housing finance company plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore in fresh capital. The IPO will also comprise secondary share sale worth Rs 4,000 crore. Blackstone affiliate firms own 98.7 per cent stake in the company.


Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

BCCI invites tender for staging IPL 2024 and WPL 2024 opening ceremonies

Ireda gains 88% on debut; Tata Tech, 2 others to list IPOs on Thursday

Investors make a beeline as five IPOs hit market; most oversubscribed

Auto ancillary firm ASK Automotive gears up to float IPO on November 7

Muthoot Microfin, Flair Writing, Happy Forgings get Sebi's nod for IPOs

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

Topics : IPO Stock Market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon