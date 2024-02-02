4 IPOs to hit the market next week; Aadhar Housing refiles IPO papers

Four initial public offerings (IPOs) looking to raise a cumulative over Rs 2,600 crore will hit the market next week.



Aadhar Housing refiles IPO papers



Aadhar Housing Finance has refiled its draft red herring prospectus with the securities and exchange board of India (Sebi).

The Blackstone-promoted housing finance company plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore in fresh capital. The IPO will also comprise secondary share sale worth Rs 4,000 crore. Blackstone affiliate firms own 98.7 per cent stake in the company.

Capital Small Finance Bank (Rs 523-crore issue), Small Finance Bank (Rs 570 crore) and Rashi Peripherals’, (Rs 600 crore) IPO opens on February 7, while Apeejay Surrendra Park’s Rs 920-crore IPO opens on February 5.