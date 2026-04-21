Adisoft Technologies IPO opens on April 23; here's all you need to know

Adisoft Technologies IPO: Adisoft Technologies, an Industrial Digital Automation Solutions provider, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹74.1 crore through the issue, which includes a fresh issue of 4.3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹163 to ₹172 per share, with a minimum lot size of 800 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors would need to invest ₹2,75,200 for two lots, amounting to 1,600 shares.

Here are the key details of the Adisoft Technologies IPO:

Adisoft Technologies IPO key dates

The public issue will close for subscription on Monday, April 27, 2026. The allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, April 28, with shares expected to be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Wednesday, April 29. The company’s shares are tentatively set to debut on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Adisoft Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar for the public offering. Hem Securities is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

Adisoft Technologies IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹37.77 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to set up a new factory unit. Additionally, it will utilise ₹10 crore for repayment or prepayment of debt and ₹10 crore for funding working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Adisoft Technologies IPO financial overview

In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹131.71 crore, up nearly 27.5 per cent from ₹103.26 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹21.66 crore in FY25, up 35 per cent from ₹16.06 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹16.11 crore against ₹11.75 crore in FY24.