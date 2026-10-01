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Home / Markets / IPO / Anarock Property Consultants files draft papers for ₹1,000 crore IPO

Anarock Property Consultants files draft papers for ₹1,000 crore IPO

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹550 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹450 crore, with the company also considering a ₹110 crore pre-IPO placement

initial public offering, IPO

Anarock proposes to invest ₹80 crore in AI augmentation and technology for its transaction advisory business

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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Real estate consultancy firm Anarock Property Consultants Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹1,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to fund its technology push, business expansion and acquisitions.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹550 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to ₹450 crore, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday.

Under the OFS, promoter selling shareholders Peter Properties Ltd and Khushi Trust, along with investors including various funds managed by 360 ONE, Om Sai Trust and Colared Consultants and Traders LLP, will offload shares.

 

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹110 crore. If such a placement is completed, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

The company said it plans to deploy the proceeds from the fresh issue towards organic and inorganic growth, including investments in artificial intelligence (AI) augmentation and technology.

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Anarock proposes to invest ₹80 crore in AI augmentation and technology for its transaction advisory business, ₹25 crore for technology solutions through ACP and ₹15 crore for technology solutions through Anacity, its subsidiary.

Another ₹89.5 crore will be used for strengthening existing businesses and adding new specialised services through talent augmentation.

The company has earmarked ₹148 crore for funding the DSP Acquisition, while the remaining proceeds will be used for unidentified acquisitions, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

In 2024, Anarock had raised ₹200 crore from 360 One Asset Management Ltd to fund its overall business growth, both organically and inorganically.

The Group currently has around 2,300 employees operating across key tier-1 and 2 markets in India and the Middle East.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services and 360 ONE WAM are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the offer.

The equity shares proposed to be offered through the IPO are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IPO SEBI Anarock Anarock Property IPOs

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 9:56 AM IST