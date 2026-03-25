Applied for Central Mine Planning IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Central Mine Planning IPO Allotment status: The basis of allotment for the i The basis of allotment for the i nitial public offering (IPO) of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, following muted investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 1.05 times.

The Coal India-owned company’s ₹1,842.12-crore maiden offering witnessed a tepid start, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. However, demand picked up sharply on the final day of bidding, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), which helped the issue get fully subscribed by the close of the subscription period. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors, however, did not fully subscribe their respective portions.

Among the individual categories, the QIB portion was oversubscribed 3.48 times, while NIIs bid for 35 per cent of the shares reserved for them. Retail investors subscribed 33 per cent of their allocated quota, showed BSE data.

READ | Temasek-backed Manipal Health files $1bn IPO, eyes largest hospital listing With the issue now closed, investors who applied are awaiting the Central Mine Planning IPO allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.

How to check Central Mine Planning IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies Ltd, the registrar to the issue.

Direct links to check Central Mine Planning IPO allotment status online

Investors can also use the following direct links to check the Central Mine Planning IPO allotment status:

Check Central Mine Planning IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Central Mine Planning IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Check Central Mine Planning IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

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Central Mine Planning IPO GMP, listing date

Even as the allotment process is underway, the company’s unlisted shares are trading at around ₹179 in the unofficial market, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹7 per share, or about 4.07 per cent over the upper price band of ₹172, according to market observers.

The company’s shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, March 30, 2026. Based on current grey market trends, the stock is expected to make a positive debut. However, analysts caution that the GMP is an unofficial and speculative indicator and should not be considered a reliable measure of listing performance.