Monday, August 18, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Patel Retail raises ₹43 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Patel Retail raises ₹43 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

As per circular, the company allotted 17.04 lakh equity shares to investors at ₹255 apiece, aggregating the fund raising to ₹43.46 crore

IPO

The company's shares will be available for subscription in the price band of ₹237 to ₹255 apiece.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Supermarket chain Patel Retail Ltd on Monday collected over ₹43 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) opening for subscription.

The investors participated in the anchor round included Chanakya Opportunities Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Maybank Securities, Beacon Stone Capital, Saint Capital Fund and Pine Oak Global Fund, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per circular, the company allotted 17.04 lakh equity shares to investors at ₹255 apiece, aggregating the fund raising to ₹43.46 crore.

The company's IPO -- a mix of a fresh issue of 85.18 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 10.02 lakh shares of promoters -- will open for public subscription on August 19 and conclude on August 21. At the upper end of the price band, the company's public issue is expected to fetch ₹242.76 crore.

 

The company's shares will be available for subscription in the price band of ₹237 to ₹255 apiece.

Also Read

AI in retail, retail AI transformation, AI-powered ecommerce, Flipkart AI tools, L'Oréal Nvidia partnership, LVMH AI strategy, AI in Indian retail, generative AI in retail, AI product recommendations, AI in physical stores, AI for customer experience

Buy-buy AI: Why India's retailers are betting big on AI-powered growthpremium

Audi India sales on reverse gear, down 18% to 6,463 units in 2018

Audi retail sales decline 14% in H1 2025 at 2,128 units amid weak demand

Technology, artificial intelligence, Talent management, Hiring

AI-ML hiring grows 25% in May, IT sector records 5% decline: Report

virtual reality

Indians seeking newer forms of entertainment activities in malls: CBRE

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Higher competitive pressures to cap DMart's margins in near termpremium

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be used for payment of debt, funding of working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

Patel Retail was established in 2008, launching its inaugural store in Ambernath, Maharashtra. Since then, it has expanded its operations throughout the suburban regions of Thane and the Raigad district in Maharashtra.

The company provides a diverse range of products including food, non-food items, general merchandise and apparel to meet the needs of families. It operates in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas under the brand 'Patel's R Mart'. It operated and managed 43 stores as on May 31, 2025.

Patel Retail's revenue from operations increased to ₹820.69 crore in fiscal 2025 from ₹814.19 crore in the preceding financial year. Profit after tax rose to ₹25.28 crore from ₹22.53 crore.

Fedex Securities is the sole book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the offer. Shares of the supermarket chain are slated to begin trading on the bourses from August 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

Sebi proposes lower dilution for mega IPOs, extended MPS timelines

initial public offering, IPO

CleanMax to raise ₹5,200 cr via IPO; DRHP filed with Sebi for approval

initial public offering, IPO

RSB Retail files for ₹500 crore IPO to boost expansion and repay debt

IPO, initial public offering

RSB Retail files draft IPO papers with Sebi, seeks to raise ₹1,500 cr

initial public offering, IPO

Pre-IPO deals moderate after peaking in 2023 amid buoyant primary marketspremium

Topics : IPO Retail Anchor investors fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateSchool Holiday in MumbaiMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon