Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Dorf-Ketal files for Rs 5,000 crore IPO; Navi Finserv raises Rs 1,200 crore

Dorf-Ketal files for Rs 5,000 crore IPO; Navi Finserv raises Rs 1,200 crore

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh fundraise worth Rs 1,500 crore and a secondary share sale of Rs 3,500 crore

IPO

IPO (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals files DRHP with Sebi for IPO
 
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals, a specialty chemicals company, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh fundraise worth Rs 1,500 crore and a secondary share sale of Rs 3,500 crore. The company offers products across two categories: specialty chemicals for hydrocarbons and industrial specialty chemicals. As of October 31, the company’s customer base included Reliance Industries, Petronas, Indian Oil Corporation, PPG Industries, Clariant, Liberty Energy, Italiana Petroli, and Vedanta.
 
Navi Finserv mobilises Rs 1,200 crore since December
 
 
Bengaluru-based financial services firm Navi Finserv has successfully raised Rs 1,200 crore since December through various instruments, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs), commercial papers, term loans, securitisation, and co-lending. "We're excited for the next phase of growth and look forward to sustaining and building on these partnerships," said Sachin Bansal, executive director and chief executive officer, Navi Finserv, following the company's recent lenders' summit, which brought together senior leaders from banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), family offices, and other financial institutions.

More From This Section

IPO

Shreeji Shipping Global files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

IPO rush, market

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals files IPO draft papers with Sebi, eyes Rs 5,000 cr

ipo

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India files for $580 million IPO, claim draft papers

Premiumipo

Firms may take 2nd shot at IPO jackpot; mkt buoyancy spurs listing rush

IPO rush, market

Denta Water IPO subscribed 221.52 times on final day of bidding

Topics : Securities and Exchange Board of India initial public offering IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEUCC in Uttarakhand TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon