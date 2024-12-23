Business Standard

EV maker Greaves Electric Mobility files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,000 cr

Greaves Electric plans to invest the IPO proceeds into product research and development and build battery assembly capabilities, with a smaller portion earmarked to boost manufacturing capacity

Greaves Electric is known for its 'Ampere' brand of e-scooters and also manufactures three-wheelers under a different brand. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian electric-vehicle maker Greaves Electric Mobility plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore ($117.5 million) through an initial public offering, according to the draft papers it filed on Monday.

Greaves Electric is known for its 'Ampere' brand of e-scooters and also manufactures three-wheelers under a different brand. 

The company's top shareholder - publicly listed Greaves Cotton - and investment group Abdul Latif Jameel Green Mobility Solutions will sell around 189.4 million shares through the IPO.

Greaves Electric joins larger rival Ather Energy [ATHR.NS] in hopping onto India's primary issue bandwagon, with proceeds more than doubling year-on-year to $17.5 billion by mid-December this year, according to data compiled by LSEG.

 

Ola Electric Mobility's IPO, the first by a pure-play Indian EV maker, saw investors bid for 4.3 times the shares on offer.

Greaves Electric plans to invest the IPO proceeds into product research and development and build battery assembly capabilities, with a smaller portion earmarked to boost manufacturing capacity.

Prior to the issue, Greaves Cotton owned a 62.5% stake in Greaves Electric, with Abdul Latif Jameel Green Mobility Solutions owning the rest.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

