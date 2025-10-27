Monday, October 27, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Eyewear retailer Lenskart promoters set to cash in on $830 million IPO

Eyewear retailer Lenskart promoters set to cash in on $830 million IPO

SoftBank-backed eyewear giant aims for $8 billion valuation as co-founders and early investors book multibillion-rupee gains

Peyush Bansal

Peyush Bansal | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eyewear retailer Lenskart’s public offering is set to deliver substantial returns for its promoters, as they are collectively selling shares worth around ₹1,100 crore.
 
Lenskart is all set to go public with the issue opening from October 31 to November 4, at a valuation of around $8 billion. The market debut is scheduled for November 10.
 
The SoftBank-backed firm has fixed a price band of ₹382–402 per share. The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 127,562,573 equity shares by certain existing shareholders. The offer for sale is ₹4,875 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹7,025 crore. The company plans to raise as much as $830 million in what would be India’s fifth-largest IPO of the year.
 
 
Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Peyush Bansal is poised to book ₹824 crore through the OFS while retaining a stake worth ₹6,140 crore. His sister and co-founder Neha Bansal holds shares valued at ₹5,116 crore, having sold ₹41 crore worth in the IPO.
 
Fellow co-founders Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi will each realise ₹115 crore in proceeds, maintaining holdings valued at ₹551 crore and ₹532 crore, respectively.

Also Read

Peyush Bansal

Lenskart eyes $8 billion valuation as it plans fifth-largest IPO of 2025

Peyush Bansal

Our eventual aim is to serve a billion people: Lenskart's Peyush Bansalpremium

Lenskart IPO

Lenskart IPO opens Oct 31; sets price band at ₹382-402: Check key details

lenskart

Lenskart to launch IPO on Oct 31, aims to raise ₹2,150 cr via fresh issue

Lenskart

DMart's Radhakishan Damani invests ₹90 crore in Lenskart ahead of IPO

 
Among institutional investors, SoftBank leads with ₹1,026 crore in OFS proceeds and a remaining stake worth ₹9,162 crore, marking a 5.4x return. Schroders Capital has made a full exit, locking in a 9.8x gain. Kedaara Capital follows with a 5.4x return on its ₹1,575 crore stake, while Temasek and Alpha Wave Global expect 4.1x and 3.8x returns, respectively.
 
Premji Invest stands out with one of the most lucrative exits, realising a 16.6x paper gain on its ₹3,124 crore holding.
 
Lenskart has raised a total of $1.08 billion in equity funding from investors and was valued at $6.1 billion till June this year, according to data from the platform Tracxn.
 
Globally and in India, Gurugram-based Lenskart competes with players such as Titan Eyeplus, Specsmakers, Vision Express, Warby Parker, and Italian eyewear giant Luxottica Group.
 
Founded in 2008, Lenskart launched online operations in 2010 and opened its first retail store in New Delhi in 2013. It now operates India’s largest eyewear retail network, with a presence across metros and smaller cities, as well as in Southeast Asia and West Asia.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Five firms, including Milky Mist and Curefoods, get Sebi IPO approval

initial public offering, IPO

Milky Mist gets Sebi nod for ₹2,035 crore IPO, largest in dairy sector

Vedanta

Sebi puts Vedanta Group's Sterlite Electric public listing on hold

Studds Accessories IPO

Studds Accessories IPO opens Oct 30; GMP at 11%: Here's all you should know

Orkla India

Orkla India IPO: Leading food brand, hidden risks; what you should know

Topics : IPO Lenskart stock market listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayJungle Raj in BiharMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekLenskart IPOReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon