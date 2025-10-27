Monday, October 27, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Five firms, including Milky Mist and Curefoods, get Sebi IPO approval

All five companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between May and July, obtained its observations during October 14 to 24, the update showed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

As many as five firms, including dairy products maker Milky Mist Dairy Food, cloud kitchens operator Curefoods India, have secured Sebi's approval to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPO), an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday.

Others that received regulatory approval are industrial steam and gas supplier Steamhouse India, Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd, which operates under the brand Gaja Capital, and cement manufacturing company Kanodia Cement.

All five companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between May and July, obtained its observations during October 14 to 24, the update showed.

In regulatory terms, Sebi's observation is equivalent to clearance for launching a public issue.

 

The approval comes at a time when the Indian market is experiencing a boom in primary market activity. In 2025, a total of 84 companies have already tapped the mainboard market through maiden public offerings, and two issues, including eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions, are lined up for this week.

Tamil Nadu-based Milky Mist Dairy Food is looking to raise Rs 2,035 crore through its maiden public offering, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,785 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 250 crore by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt, expansion and modernisation of the Perundurai manufacturing facility, which includes setting up whey protein concentrate, yoghurt, and cream cheese plants. Further, funds will be invested in deploying visi coolers, ice cream freezers, and chocolate coolers.

Bengaluru-based Curefoods India, which operates CakeZone and Nomad Pizza, is aiming to raise Rs 800 crore through fresh issuance of shares, besides there would be an OFS of 4.85 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds towards expansion, including setting up new Krispy Kreme cloud kitchens, restaurants, kiosks, and central kitchens; expanding certain existing cloud kitchens through brand additions; purchasing machinery and equipment; investment in its subsidiaries -- Fan Hospitality Services, Cakezone Foodtechs -- and payment of debt.

Steamhouse India and Gaja Alternative Asset Management filed for their maiden public offerings through confidential pre-filing routes  Steamhouse India is aiming to raise between Rs 500 crore and Rs 700 crore, industry sources familiar with the development had stated.

The two firms opted for the confidential pre-filing route, which allows them to withhold public disclosure of IPO details under the DRHP until later stages. This route is gaining traction among Indian firms aiming for flexibility in their IPO plans.

Earlier this year, Gaja Capital appointed former Sebi Chairman U K Sinha as its Non-Executive Chairman.

Kanodia Cement's proposed IPO is entirely an OFS of 1.49 crore shares by promoters and an individual shareholder, with no fresh issue component, according to the DRHP.

Since the public issue is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the issue, and entire proceeds will go to selling shareholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

