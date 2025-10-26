Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Lenskart to launch IPO on Oct 31, aims to raise ₹2,150 cr via fresh issue

Lenskart to launch IPO on Oct 31, aims to raise ₹2,150 cr via fresh issue

The company's maiden public offering would conclude on November 4, and the bidding for anchor investors would open for a day on October 30

lenskart

Lenskart will make its debut on the stock exchanges on November 10. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on October 31, aiming to raise Rs 2,150 crore through a fresh issue of shares.

This marks its much-awaited entry into the public markets.

The company's maiden public offering would conclude on November 4, and the bidding for anchor investors would open for a day on October 30, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Apart from the fresh issue, there would be an offer-for-sale (OFS) component, in which promoters and investors would offload over 12.75 crore equity shares.

As a part of the OFS, promoters -- Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi; and investors -- SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund '? II, Macritchie Investments Pte. Ltd., Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP -- would offload shares.

 

Also Read

Lenskart

DMart's Radhakishan Damani invests ₹90 crore in Lenskart ahead of IPO

lenskart

Shark Tank judge Peyush Bansal nears billionaire status with Lenskart IPO

Lenskart

Eyewear retailer Lenskart accelerates store expansion ahead of $10 bn IPO

lenskart

Eyewear major Lenskart unveils smart glasses with UPI payments ahead of IPO

Lenskart store

Sebi nod for Lenskart, Wakefit IPOs marks strong startup pipeline

Lenskart proposes to utilise the proceeds from the IPO for various strategic initiatives, including capital expenditure for setting up new company-operated, company-owned (CoCo) stores in India; payments related to lease, rent, and license agreements for these CoCo stores; investments in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion to enhance brand awareness; potential unidentified inorganic acquisitions; and general corporate purposes.

Last week, people familiar with the development said Radhakishan Damani, the billionaire investor and founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), invested around Rs 90 crore in eyewear retailer Lenskart in a pre-IPO funding round.

The company, one of India's largest omni-channel eyewear retailers, offers a wide range of affordable and fashionable prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses through its online platform and extensive retail network.

Founded in 2008, Lenskart started as an online eyewear platform in 2010 and opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013. Over the years, it has evolved into one of the country's most prominent consumer brands in eyewear.

The company has a presence across metro, Tier-1, and Tier-2 cities, as well as international operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Lenskart will make its debut on the stock exchanges on November 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sebi

Sebi bars MFs from pre-IPO placements, allows only anchor investments

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Quiet week ahead with 3 new issues, no listings scheduled

Orkla India IPO

Orkla India sets IPO price band at ₹695-730; check key dates, lot size

Midwest IPO listing forecast

Midwest IPO to list on Oct 24; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

initial public offering, IPO

Recent SME IPOs saw sharp listing gains, quick reversal: RBI study

Topics : Lenskart initial public offering IPO initial public offerings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon