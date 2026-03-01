IIFCL gets Cabinet approval for IPO, MD says listing likely in FY27

State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company has received the necessary approvals to proceed with its proposed initial public offer, with the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs clearing its listing on stock exchanges, the company's top official has said.

The approval has already been conveyed by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to the company, IIFCL's newly appointed MD Rohit Rishi told PTI.

"IIFCL (India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd) is in the process of submitting the requisite details to the government to facilitate finalisation of the modalities, which is expected to materialise in the next financial year," he said.

The Budget 2026-27 provides emphasis on disinvestment and asset monetisation. The proposed initial public offer (IPO) forms part of the government's broader disinvestment and capital market listing strategy for public sector entities.

Currently, IIFCL is 100 per cent owned by the central government. Established in 2006, it provides long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects.

The authorised and paid-up capital of the company stood at Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 9,999.92 crore, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.

IIFCL has been registered as an NBFC-ND-IFC with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since September 2013 and follows the applicable prudential norms of the Reserve Bank of India.

Sharing his vision for the organisation, Rishi said infrastructure development is going to play a pivotal role in the journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, and IIFCL has a central role to play as a provider and catalyst of long-term infrastructure finance.

"My vision for the institution can be captured in three words -- Improve. Develop. Transform," said Rishi, who assumed charge of the organisation last month.

"We will improve the quality and scale of infrastructure financing through disciplined appraisal standards and technology-enabled monitoring. As we grow, asset quality and prudent risk management will remain non-negotiable," he pointed out.

He further said that another goal is to develop a stronger and more diversified long-term funding base.

"Infrastructure requires patient capital. We will deepen our engagement with multilaterals, global investors, and bond markets, and continue innovating in resource mobilisation so that we can provide stable, competitive, long-tenor financing," he said.

IIFCL will transform its operations by harnessing technology, AI and data analytics to modernise project monitoring, strengthen transparency and enable early risk identification.

At the same time, he said, "We will focus on portfolio diversification into emerging sectors, such as renewable energy, digital infrastructure, EV ecosystems, and green hydrogen".

Above all, Rishi said, "every decision we take will be anchored in nation-building, ensuring that IIFCL meaningfully contributes to India's infrastructure-led growth in the decades ahead".

IIFCL reported a 39 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 2,165 crore for the fiscal year ended in March 2025 against Rs 1,552 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company recorded its all-time high performance, for the fifth year in a row, with record Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 2,776 crore, recording a growth of 37 per cent over the previous year's Rs 2,029 crore.

In the previous financial year, the company recorded its highest-ever annual sanctions and disbursements of Rs 51,124 crore and Rs 28,501 crore, respectively.

Building on this strong performance, IIFCL continues to sustain its growth momentum and is on track to surpass the previous year's results. As of January 31, 2026, annual sanctions have already reached Rs 53,217 crore, with disbursements at Rs 25,470 crore.