Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / IIFCL gets Cabinet approval for IPO, MD says listing likely in FY27

IIFCL gets Cabinet approval for IPO, MD says listing likely in FY27

The approval has already been conveyed by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to the company

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

The authorised and paid-up capital of the company stood at Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 9,999.92 crore, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company has received the necessary approvals to proceed with its proposed initial public offer, with the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs clearing its listing on stock exchanges, the company's top official has said.

The approval has already been conveyed by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to the company, IIFCL's newly appointed MD Rohit Rishi told PTI.

"IIFCL (India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd) is in the process of submitting the requisite details to the government to facilitate finalisation of the modalities, which is expected to materialise in the next financial year," he said.

 

The Budget 2026-27 provides emphasis on disinvestment and asset monetisation. The proposed initial public offer (IPO) forms part of the government's broader disinvestment and capital market listing strategy for public sector entities.

Currently, IIFCL is 100 per cent owned by the central government. Established in 2006, it provides long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects.

Also Read

IPO, initial public offering

ASK Asset & Wealth gets Sebi approval to launch mutual fund business

initial public offering, IPO

Naturals plans IPO by 2028 if stake talks with Reliance fail: Executive

initial public offering, IPO

IPO pipeline stirs as markets rebound sharply, but deal sizes shrink

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Fractal Analytics cuts IPO size by over 40% to $314 mn ahead of launch

NSE, IPO, LIC, Temasek, NSE IPO

Temasek, LIC poised to plan share sales in NSE's long-awaited IPO

The authorised and paid-up capital of the company stood at Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 9,999.92 crore, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.

IIFCL has been registered as an NBFC-ND-IFC with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since September 2013 and follows the applicable prudential norms of the Reserve Bank of India.

Sharing his vision for the organisation, Rishi said infrastructure development is going to play a pivotal role in the journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, and IIFCL has a central role to play as a provider and catalyst of long-term infrastructure finance.

"My vision for the institution can be captured in three words -- Improve. Develop. Transform," said Rishi, who assumed charge of the organisation last month.

"We will improve the quality and scale of infrastructure financing through disciplined appraisal standards and technology-enabled monitoring. As we grow, asset quality and prudent risk management will remain non-negotiable," he pointed out.

He further said that another goal is to develop a stronger and more diversified long-term funding base.

"Infrastructure requires patient capital. We will deepen our engagement with multilaterals, global investors, and bond markets, and continue innovating in resource mobilisation so that we can provide stable, competitive, long-tenor financing," he said.

IIFCL will transform its operations by harnessing technology, AI and data analytics to modernise project monitoring, strengthen transparency and enable early risk identification.

At the same time, he said, "We will focus on portfolio diversification into emerging sectors, such as renewable energy, digital infrastructure, EV ecosystems, and green hydrogen".

Above all, Rishi said, "every decision we take will be anchored in nation-building, ensuring that IIFCL meaningfully contributes to India's infrastructure-led growth in the decades ahead".

IIFCL reported a 39 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 2,165 crore for the fiscal year ended in March 2025 against Rs 1,552 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company recorded its all-time high performance, for the fifth year in a row, with record Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 2,776 crore, recording a growth of 37 per cent over the previous year's Rs 2,029 crore.

In the previous financial year, the company recorded its highest-ever annual sanctions and disbursements of Rs 51,124 crore and Rs 28,501 crore, respectively.

Building on this strong performance, IIFCL continues to sustain its growth momentum and is on track to surpass the previous year's results. As of January 31, 2026, annual sanctions have already reached Rs 53,217 crore, with disbursements at Rs 25,470 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: 9 listings lined up; Clean Max, PNGS Reva Diamond in focus

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Acetech E-Commerce IPO opens Feb 27: Check price band, size, key dates

IPO

Gaudium IVF IPO subscribed 7x; GMP signals discounted D-Street debut

IPO

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO sees muted demand, fully booked on Day 3; GMP flat

Topics : initial public offering IPO initial public offering (IPO) IIFCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

SA vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledOil Price Outlook on US Iran ConflictGold and Silver Price TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPerplexity ComputerIndia Semifinal QualificationOTT Releases This WeekPM Modi's Post-Budget WebinarPersonal Finance