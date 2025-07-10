Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Indian IPOs set to raise up to $18 billion in second-half surge: Jefferies

Indian IPOs set to raise up to $18 billion in second-half surge: Jefferies

The surge in offerings puts India's primary market on course to extend a blockbuster 2024, when companies raised $21 billion through first-time share sales

IPO, initial public offering

India’s primary market is set for a strong rebound after a slow start to the year.

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rajesh Mascarenhas
 
India’s primary market is set for a strong rebound after a slow start to the year, with up to $18 billion expected to be raised through initial public offerings in the second half of 2025, according to Jefferies Financial Group. 
Among the most anticipated listings is Tata Capital Ltd., which is gearing up for a $2 billion IPO. Other high-profile names in the pipeline include ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co., National Securities Depository Ltd. and LG Electronics India, reflecting a lineup spanning financial services, consumer goods, and capital market infrastructure. In the first half of the year, Indian IPOs raised about $5.3 billion, according to Primedatabase.com. 
 
 
The surge in offerings puts India’s primary market on course to extend a blockbuster 2024, when companies raised $21 billion through first-time share sales. The rebound is being driven by a buoyant stock market, with the strong debut of HDB Financial Services Ltd. after its $1.5 billion offering  — the nation’s largest this year — further boosting risk appetite. 

Also Read

jio, reliance jio

Reliance Jio Platforms delays IPO plans, 2025 listing not on the cards

Smartworks coworking

Ahead of July 10 listing, Smartworks reports ₹382 cr debt as of Apr-end

IPO, Initial public offerings

Smartworks Coworking IPO to open on July 10; issue size cut to ₹445 crore

Left to Right - Yash Dayal, Chief Technology Officer, Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg, Founder, Wakefit.co.

Wakefit to raise ₹468 crore via IPO; plans to expand Coco stores

IPO, initial public offering

Credila Fin Services files updated draft for IPO; to raise Rs 5,000 cr

 
“We expect IPO activity and new listings to pick up in second half, with several marquee companies and businesses aiming to go public within the year,” said Jibi Jacob, head of equity capital markets at Jefferies India Pvt. Jacob said he expects more than 50 IPOs to tap the market by year-end.
 
Despite a slow start — only 24 IPOs were launched in the first six months, compared with 91 deals in 2024 — the outlook has brightened. The earlier dip was largely attributed to market volatility, which hurt timing of new issues, Jacob said.
 
Investor confidence is returning as India’s $5.4 trillion stock market climbs, fueled by foreign inflows and aggressive monetary easing by the central bank. The NSE Nifty 50 Index is close to its record high reached late last year, despite headwinds such as President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and a recent conflict with neighbouring Pakistan. 
 
“While global macroeconomic uncertainties may occasionally tighten launch windows, companies with differentiated business models, strong governance, and long-term growth potential are attracting significant interest,” said Ranvir Davda, co-head of investment banking at HSBC India. 
 
Among other large IPOs expected in the second half are e-commerce company Meesho Ltd., stock broking firm Groww Invest Tech Pvt., and eye-wear maker Lenskart Solutions Ltd.
   

More From This Section

Stock market, Indian stock market

JM Financial sees Indian IPOs adding $3 trillion market value over decade

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Travel Food Services IPO fully subscribed as institutions drive demand

IPO

Travel Food Services IPO gets subscribed 10% on day one of bidding

ipo market listing share market

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power files DRHP with Sebi to raise ₹3,000 cr via IPO

IPO, initial public offering

Allied Engineering Works files IPO papers, to raise ₹400 cr via fresh issue

Topics : initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon