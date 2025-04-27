Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pahalgam attack shows frustration of those who patronise terrorism: PM Modi

Pahalgam attack shows frustration of those who patronise terrorism: PM Modi

In his Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi said that enemies of the country did not like peace returning to Jammu and Kashmir

“Today from the soil of Bihar, I want to say to the whole world in clear words that India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their supporters, conspirators. They will be punished beyond their imagination” NARENDRA MODI, Prime Minis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: X/@BJP4India)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Pahalgam terror attack shows the frustration of those who patronise terrorism.
 
During his 'Mann ki Baat' address, broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, PM Modi said that enemies of the country did not like peace returning to Jammu and Kashmir.  "Terrorists and their patrons want Kashmir to be destroyed again, that is why such a big conspiracy was hatched," PM Modi said.  "The terror attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism, it shows their cowardness. At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was vibrancy in schools and colleges, the democracy was getting strengthened, there was rise in tourism and new opportunities were getting generated for the youth, but the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir and the country did not like this. Terrorists want to destroy Kashmir once again," he added.  The Prime Minister assured the victims of Pahalgam terror attack that they will get justice.  "In this war against terrorism, the unity of the country and the solidarity of 140 crore Indians is our biggest strength. This very unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism. We must strengthen our resolve to face this challenge. We, as a nation, must demonstrate strong willpower. The entire world is watching how the entire country is speaking in one voice following this terror attack," he said. 
On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people - mostly tourists - in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), initially took responsibility for the attack, but later backpedaled on the claim.
 
 
The incident has led to a major diplomatic escalation between India and Pakistan, with both sides suspending visa services and downgrading diplomatic presence in each other's capitals.
 

Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir Pakistani terrorism Terrorism

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

