Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Hybrid mutual fund schemes' inflow moderates in FY25 amid market turbulence

Hybrid mutual fund schemes' inflow moderates in FY25 amid market turbulence

Despite the moderation in inflow, the category has seen a robust increase in both the number of investors and assets under management (AUM) during FY25

Mutual fund

A key factor contributing to this resilience is the drawdown protection provided by the debt component of hybrid schemes.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hybrid mutual fund schemes attracted Rs 1.19 lakh crore in 2024-25, 18 per cent lower than the preceding fiscal, owing to market turbulence in the second half of FY25 triggered by corporate earnings slowdown and geo-political tensions.

Despite the moderation in inflow, the category has seen a robust increase in both the number of investors and assets under management (AUM) during FY25 compared to those in the preceding fiscal, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed. 

A key factor contributing to this resilience is the drawdown protection provided by the debt component of hybrid schemes.

 

"The drawdown protection offered by the debt component of hybrid schemes is a key reason, as it allows investors to stay invested without the stress that comes with pure equity volatility. The NAVs (net asset valued) of hybrid funds typically experience lower drawdowns compared to equity funds, making them a preferred choice for investors seeking a more stable journey," Trivesh D, COO of Tradejini, said.

Hybrid mutual funds schemes have experienced an increase in the number of investors, with the number of folios reaching 1.56 crore in March 2025 from 1.35 crore a year earlier, adding an investor base of more than 33 lakh.

Also Read

Premiumtrading, stock market

Fund Pick: Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid stays ahead of hybrid peers

PremiumStriking gold in the hybrid fund mine

Rising equity market volatility fails to boost interest in hybrid funds

Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

Hybrid funds: Low risk, high returns; experts explain who should invest

Striking gold in the hybrid fund mine

Choosing right hybrid fund: Risk appetite, horizon should guide your choice

Mutual Funda

Aggressive hybrid funds: Cope with mkt volatility, benefit from rate cuts

This shows investors' inclination for hybrid funds.

This was complemented with assets under management (AUM) of the category increasing to Rs 8.83 lakh crore as of March 2025 from Rs 7.23 lakh crore in FY24, showing a 22 per cent growth. Overall, the industry added more than Rs 12 lakh crore to a record AUM of Rs 65.74 lakh crore as of March 2025.

Hybrid funds are mutual fund schemes that typically invest in a combination of equity and debt securities and sometimes in other asset categories such as gold.

According to the industry data, the hybrid category saw net inflows of Rs 1.19 lakh crore in FY25 compared to an inflow of Rs 1.45 lakh crore in FY24. However, the category experienced an outflow of Rs 18,813 crore in FY23.

"We have seen a slight dip in net inflows from Rs 1.45 trillion in FY24 to Rs 1.19 trillion in FY25. The slowdown in inflows majorly happened in second half of the FY25 due to market turbulence driven by corporate earnings slowdown, election uncertainty and geopolitical tensions and another major reason was dip in NFOs in this category," Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, said.

FY24 higher inflows in this category was driven by higher NFO (New Fund Offer), with 21 NFOs in FY24, whereas in FY25, the NFO count declined to 12, which led to slower inflows, he added.

Hybrid funds appeal more to investors with a moderate or low-risk profile. These funds are good investment options as they reduce the volatility associated when participating in equity markets while simultaneously providing stability in the fixed-income market.

Additionally, huge interest was garnered by hybrid schemes following a change in taxation for debt funds.

Looking ahead to FY26, with rate cycle uncertainty, global risk-off cues, and elevated domestic valuations, Trivesh of Tradejini believes investors will prioritise funds that offer both growth and cushion.

Anand Rathi Wealth's Azeez recommended investors to build a strategy-based portfolio with an 80:20 asset mix across equity and debt, which helps ride volatile markets comfortably as it reduces the volatility and improves the stability and liquidity in the portfolio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TCS, Tata Consultancy

Mcap of 6 top valued firms soars by Rs 1.18 trn, TCS biggest winner

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Geopolitical events, Q4 earnings likely to drive markets this week

PremiumNSE, NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

Markets trim weekly gains on geopolitical concerns; Nifty drops nearly 1%

PremiumNestle

Competitive pressures, valuations leave little room for Nestle India upside

PremiumDhiraj Relli, Managing Director, HDFC Securities

India markets' long-term fundamentals strong, says HDFC Securities

Topics : Hybrid funds Mutual Funds AUM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon