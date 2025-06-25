Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDB Financial IPO subscribed 37% on Day 1; HNIs, staff lead bids

HDB Financial's Rs 12,500 crore IPO opened with 37 per cent subscription on Day 1, led by HNIs and employees, while retail and institutional categories lagged

HDB Financial

The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.7 times, while the one reserved for shareholders saw 70 per cent subscription

Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDB Financial Services’ IPO garnered 37 per cent subscription on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue. Institutional investors subscribed around 1 per cent, the high net worth individual (HNI) portion of the issue was subscribed 76 per cent, and the retail investor portion stood at 30 per cent.
 
The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.7 times, while the one reserved for shareholders saw 70 per cent subscription.
 
A day earlier, the NBFC major had allotted shares worth Rs 3,369 crore to anchor investors. Life Insurance Corporation, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life and Goldman Sachs Funds were among the participants in the anchor category. 
 
 
HDB’s Rs 12,500-crore IPO is priced in the range of Rs 700 to Rs 740 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 61,388 crore on a post-dilution basis — about 3.4 times its book value.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore.
 
Following the IPO, parent HDFC Bank’s stake will fall from 94.32 per cent to 74.2 per cent.
 
HDFC Bank may be required to reduce its stake to below 20 per cent if a draft circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is implemented. The proposed rule aims to prevent overlapping lending activities between banks and their affiliated entities. 
 
HDB Financial’s IPO is the fifth-largest ever, following Hyundai India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Paytm and Coal India. It is also the first public issue from the HDFC group’s stable since HDFC Life Insurance hit the markets in November 2017.
 
HDB is a diversified, upper-layer non-bank financial company (NBFC) offering loans through three key verticals — enterprise lending, asset finance and consumer finance. As of March 31, 2025, secured loans accounted for 73 per cent of its total loan book. In FY25, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,180 crore on a total loan book of Rs 1.06 trillion.
 
This week is the busiest for the IPO markets in seven months, with five deals totalling Rs 15,600 crore being launched.
 

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

