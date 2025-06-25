Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO subscribed 31% on day two of bidding

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO subscribed 31% on day two of bidding

The IPO received bids for 47,29,488 shares against 1,51,08,983 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE

IPO

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has raised Rs 256 crore from anchor investors.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd garnered a 31 per cent subscription on day two of the share sale on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 47,29,488 shares against 1,51,08,983 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The category for non-institutional investors received 58 per cent subscription, while retail individual investors (RIIs) quota subscribed 37 per cent.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has raised Rs 256 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 852-crore IPO will conclude on Thursday. The price band has been fixed at Rs 380-400 per share for the issue.

 

The initial public offer (IPO) is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.13 crore shares valued at Rs 452.53 crore at the upper end of the price band by promoters - Padam Kumar Agarwala and Varun Agarwal. This aggregates the issue size to Rs 852.53 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 210 crore will be used for payment of debt, Rs 104.50 crore to set up an air separation unit at its Uluberia-II plant in West Bengal, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Ellenbarrie manufactures and supplies industrial gases, dry ice, synthetic air, fire-fighting gases, medical oxygen, liquid petroleum gas, welding mixtures, and speciality gases catering to a wide range of industries.

The shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Globe Civil Projects IPO  Civil construction and infrastructure development company Globe Civil Projects' initial public offer received 15.26 times subscription on the second day of bidding.

The Rs 119-crore IPO received bids for 17,90,07,336 shares against 1,17,32,392 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors garnered 21.31 times subscription while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 16.72 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 8.15 times subscription.

The initial share sale of Globe Civil Projects was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of up to 1,67,60,560 equity shares has a price range of Rs 67-71 per share.

Its shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Globe Civil Projects Ltd intends to utilise Rs 75 crore of the IPO proceeds for funding working capital requirements, Rs 14.26 crore for capital expenditure towards the purchase of construction equipment/machinery and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and issue expenses, according to a company statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO Markets

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

