Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kataria Industries IPO: Allotment status today, GMP, likely listing price

Kataria Industries IPO allotment status: The unlisted shares of Kataria Industries are currently trading at a premium of Rs 70

ipo market listing share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kataria Industries IPO allotment status today: The basis of allotment of Kataria Industries shares are scheduled today, July 22, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the Indian public offering of Kataria Industries, which closed on Friday, July 19, 2024, received massive demand from investors as it was booked a whopping 393.87 times by the last date of subscription.

Kataria Industries IPO was available in the price band of Rs 91-96 per share. The company has fixed Rs 96 as the issue price for the IPO.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kataria Industries IPO subscription status

Kataria Industries IPO was subscribed 274.61 times in the retail category and 970.17 times in the NII category, while the QIB category received 171.04 times subscription. The issue was available at a price band of Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share with a lot size of 1200 shares.

Kataria Industries IPO Allotment Status

The shares for Kataria Industries are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the issue, or by using this link: [Kataria Industries IPO Allotment Status].

More From This Section

RNFI Services IPO opens today: Check GMP, Dates, Price, Size and more

NLC India to raise funds via IPO of arm for clean energy expansion: CMD

Sahaj Solar listing today: Shares make stellar debut, list at 90% premium

Milky Mist gears up for Rs 2,000 cr IPO at a valuation of Rs 20,000 cr

India IPO frenzy draws retail investors with quick 57% gains: Report


Kataria Industries IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Kataria Industries are currently trading at a premium of Rs 70 or 72.92 per cent over the issue price, according to several websites that track grey market activities.

Kataria Industries listing price prediction

Shares of Kataria Industries are scheduled to list on the NSE SME on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Based on the current GMP, the company’s shares may list around Rs 166 (GMP + Issue Price), yielding a return of nearly 73 per cent to its investors.

About Kataria Industries

Kataria Industries Limited is one of the leading manufacturing organizations of LRPC (HT) Strands & various other Steel Wire, PT Anchorages, Sheathing Ducts, and Aluminium Conductors. The company is also involved in wind power generation for captive consumption.

Also Read

Harsh Goenka-backed RPG Life Sciences surges 15% on solid Q1FY25 results

Axis Securities picks V-Mart as 'Stock Pick of the Week'; Check strategy

Shakti Pumps stock locks in 5% upper circuit post robust Q1 earnings

Indian Hotels stock soars 8% on heavy volumes on healthy growth outlook

Gravita India shares climb up to 10% after strong growth in June quarter

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market listing Markets IPOs SME IPOs SME IPO IPO activity IPO India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon