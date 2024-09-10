Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Recent IPOS List / Kross IPO receives 2.56 times subscription on second day of offer

Kross IPO receives 2.56 times subscription on second day of offer

The initial public offer got bids for 3,92,75,140 shares against 1,53,50,877 shares on offer, as per NSE data

ipo market listing share market

The issue, with a price band of Rs 228-240 per share, will conclude on September 11.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial share sale of auto parts manufacturer Kross Ltd received 2.56 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.
The initial public offer got bids for 3,92,75,140 shares against 1,53,50,877 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) garnered 3.87 times subscription while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 2.87 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 2 per cent subscription.
Kross Ltd on Friday said it has mobilised Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.
The Jamshedpur-based company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 250 crore by the promoters.
 
The OFS portion consists of equity shares to the tune of up to Rs 168 crore by Sudhir Rai and Rs 82 crore by Anita Rai.

More From This Section

IPO

PN Gadgil Jewellers' IPO for Rs 1,100 cr to open for subscription on Sep 10

IPO

Sanstar's IPO to open on July 19; sets price band at Rs 90-95 per share

ipo market listing share market

Steel manufacturer Bansal Industries' IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

Fundraising through SME IPOs in the first half of 2024 touches Rs 3,000 cr

Best first half for IPOs in 17 years, 37 firms mop up nearly Rs 32k cr

initial public offerings

3 SME public issues, 6 listings to hit Dalal Street this week: Details here

The issue, with a price band of Rs 228-240 per share, will conclude on September 11.
Kross proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for the purchase of machinery and equipment, payment of debt, and funding the working capital requirements of the company. Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
Founded in 1991, Kross is a diversified player focused on manufacturing and supplying trailer axle and suspension assembly and a wide range of forged and precision machined high-performance safety critical parts for medium and heavy commercial vehicles and farm equipment segments.
Equirus Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Investors subscribe PN Gadgil's IPO two times offer size on day 1

ipo market listing share market

Ventive Hospitality files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 cr through IPO

ipo market listing share market

Opens Today! PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP zooms 50%. Should you bid?

IPO, shares, company, firms, market

Upcoming IPO alert! Influx Healthtech files DRHP with NSE Emerge; details

IPO, shares, company, firms, market

Kross IPO Day 2: GMP holds at 20%; should you park your money here?

Topics : IPOs initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon