Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sanstar's IPO to open on July 19; sets price band at Rs 90-95 per share

Plant-based speciality products company Sanstar Ltd on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 90 to 95 a share for its Rs 510-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Plant-based speciality products company Sanstar Ltd on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 90 to 95 a share for its Rs 510-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The initial share sale will open for public subscription on July 19 and conclude on July 23, the Ahmedabad-based company announced.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 4.18 crore shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.19 crore shares by selling shareholders.
At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size is pegged at Rs 510.15 crore.
Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 181.55 crore will be utilised to fund the capital expenditure requirement for the expansion of the company's Dhule facility, Rs 100 crore for debt payment and a portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.
Sanstar is one of the major manufacturers of plant-based speciality products and ingredient solutions in India. The company's speciality products and ingredients add taste, texture, nutrients and increased functionality to foods as ingredients, thickening agents, stabilisers, and sweeteners, among others.
 
It has an installed capacity of 1,100 tonnes per day through its two manufacturing facilities at Dhule in Maharashtra and Kutch in Gujarat.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Steel manufacturer Bansal Industries' IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

Fundraising through SME IPOs in the first half of 2024 touches Rs 3,000 cr

Best first half for IPOs in 17 years, 37 firms mop up nearly Rs 32k cr

initial public offerings

3 SME public issues, 6 listings to hit Dalal Street this week: Details here

ipo

NSE to introduce 4 new indices in capital market and F&O segment from today

IPO

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status, GMP, more

The company exports its products to 49 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania and has established its presence across India, distributing its products to 22 states.
Sanstar's revenue from operations has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.46 per cent to Rs 1,067.27 crore in fiscal 2024 from Rs 504.40 crore in fiscal 2022 and its profit after tax has surged multi-fold to Rs 66.77 crore in fiscal 2024 from Rs 15.92 crore in Fiscal 2022.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.
Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPO

Ratlam-based Kataria industries to float Rs 54.5 cr IPO on July 16

jio, reliance jio

Reliance Jio prepares for IPO in 2025 at $112 billion valuation: Jefferies

Premiumequity sensex bse nse market

ECM fees pool hits 17-year high as activity zooms 2.5x to to $29.5 bn

NSE, national stock exchange, markets

NSE imposes cap on price of SME debutants amid concerns of manipulation

ipo market listing share market

Vraj Iron hits upper circuit after listing at 16% premium over issue price

Topics : initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering IPO initial public offering (IPO) stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon