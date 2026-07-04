Laser Power & Infra's ₹742 crore IPO to open for subscription on July 9

Kolkata-based Laser Power & Infra Ltd (LPIL), an integrated manufacturer of power cables, conductors and specialised products for the power transmission and distribution industry, will launch its ₹742 crore initial public offering (IPO) on July 9.

The issue will close on July 13, according to its red herring prospectus.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to ₹200 crore by promoter selling shareholders, according to filings.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings amounting to ₹490 crore and for general corporate purposes.

LPIL operates three manufacturing units in West Bengal with a combined installed capacity of 85,448 MT. The company reported revenue of ₹2,326 crore and net profit of ₹151 crore in FY26. Its order book stood at ₹3,243 crore as of March 31, 2026.

The firm, which also has an EPC division, is a licensed stranding partner of US-based TS Conductor, enabling it to locally manufacture advanced high-capacity conductors that are lighter, stronger and more energy-efficient than conventional ACSR or CFCC conductors. Its clientele includes Indian Railways, multiple Odisha distribution companies and private EPC players such as Montecarlo Ltd and KRYFS Power Components Ltd.

According to CRISIL, the domestic cables and wire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13 per cent, driven by infrastructure projects, railway electrification, smart grid investments and export demand.