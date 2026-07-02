Thursday, July 02, 2026 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Carlsberg files for India unit IPO; issue may raise up to $700 million

Carlsberg files for India unit IPO; issue may raise up to $700 million

Carlsberg India is the country's second-largest brewer, with a market share of about 22 per cent

Carlsberg India

Carlsberg India (File Photo)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Danish brewer Carlsberg on Thursday said it has confidentially filed draft papers with India's capital markets regulator for a potential initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian business.
 
In a statement, the company said the progress and timing of the proposed share sale would depend on regulatory approvals and prevailing market conditions.
 
Following the announcement, Carlsberg's shares rose nearly 3 per cent in trading.
 
A confidential filing allows companies to submit IPO documents to the regulator without immediately making them public, enabling them to keep details of the offering private until closer to the launch.
 
Earlier in June, Bloomberg News had reported that Carlsberg was preparing to file draft papers for an IPO of its India unit and that the transaction could raise as much as $700 million. 
 

Also Read

COSTS of AI, artificial intelligence

AI was meant to cut costs. Why is it becoming the biggest new expense?

pension system, pension

Temporary-status govt workers can get pension without regularisation: SC

EPFO

PF above ₹1,800 now formally voluntary: What changes under EPF Scheme 2026

India, Japan sign pacts on AI, economic security after Modi-Takaichi talks

India, Japan sign pacts on AI, economic security after Modi-Takaichi talks

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPF Scheme 2026 notified: What changes for your PF account, pension

 
The report said the offering is expected to be structured as a secondary share sale by the Danish brewer and could take place later this year, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
According to Bloomberg, Carlsberg is working with Kotak Mahindra Capital and the Indian units of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. on the proposed share sale. The report added that discussions are ongoing and that details related to the size, structure and timing of the transaction may still change.
 
Global alcohol companies have increasingly been evaluating ways to unlock value from their Indian operations as they seek to benefit from rising consumption in one of the world's fastest-growing major economies. Bloomberg reported that Pernod Ricard has also been exploring a potential listing of its India business and has appointed advisers for the process.
 
Carlsberg India is the country's second-largest brewer, with a market share of about 22 per cent, according to a company presentation cited by Bloomberg. Established in 2007, the company operates 14 breweries in India, including eight company-owned facilities and six contract manufacturing units.
 

More From This Section

IPO

FirstCry-promoted Swara Baby Products files draft papers for ₹1,000-cr IPO

Aastha Spintex IPO allotment

Aastha Spintex IPO: How to check allotment on BSE, NSE, registrar website

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Renfra Energy India files DRHP with Sebi to raise ₹430 crore via IPO

IPO

Oyo parent PRISM files updated IPO papers, aims to raise ₹6,650 crore

IPO

Vedanta's CopperTech Metals postpones US IPO amid market volatility

Topics : IPO Carlsberg India Carlsberg initial public offerings IPOs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIT Index TodayExide Share PriceTCS Infosys Share priceNifty IT Index TodayTyres Stock TodayFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaGold SIlver ETF Falling