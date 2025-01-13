Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / With IPO hopes high, AIFs inclining towards late-stage startups

With IPO hopes high, AIFs inclining towards late-stage startups

Of the total investments by value, 39 per cent in FY24 went into late-stage startups, compared to only 18 per cent in FY14

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investments by private equity players and venture capitalists (VCs) through alternative investment funds (AIFs) have shown a rising inclination towards late-stage startups over the last decade, noted a report by Oister Global and Crisil.
 
Of the total investments by value, 39 per cent in FY24 went into late-stage startups, compared to only 18 per cent in FY14.
 
“Investors are seeing opportunities in late-stage companies that are garnering a strong market position and lucrative exits through IPOs or acquisitions. Also, these companies are generally mature, have regular revenue streams, and established business models. This shows that the private investment market in India is more mature than it was a decade ago,” the report stated.
 
 
However, early-stage deals continue to account for the largest share of the private equity-venture capital (PE-VC) investment pie by volume.
 
The report also highlights rising investments from non-individual limited partners (LPs) such as corporates, trusts, banks, and insurance companies. Furthermore, several success stories from non-tier 1 cities, such as Razorpay and CarDekho, have opened up investment opportunities. In FY25, non-tier 1 cities accounted for nearly 8 per cent of total deals.
 
“We expect a massive upside coming from the secondary market. If we start combining the asset class of equity into the private markets, direct investments into companies, secondary opportunities, and credit options such as venture debt, I think this market is poised to grow very significantly over the next five years,” said Sandeep Sinha, Co-CEO & Co-Founder, Oister Global.
   

More From This Section

PremiumRs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee depreciation may exacerbate market sell-off if downtrend continues

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Economy strong, but equities face valuation challenge: ICICI Prudential MF

Bonds

Govt 10-year bond yield logs biggest single-day rise in over 7 months

Stock market

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Jan 14 for Makar Sankranti?

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs withdraw Rs 22,194 cr in Jan amid weak earnings outlook, rising dollar

Topics : Venture Capital AIF IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon