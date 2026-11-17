High-end computing systems and AI infra­structure company Meganet Technologies Global Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise ₹740 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹140 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to ₹600 crore by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) dated November 16. The Mumbai-based company proposes to use ₹100 crore from the fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements and ₹11 crore to repay or prepay certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. Meganet provides AI servers and workstations, data centre server solutions, high-performance computing systems, storage solutions, software and related services. It has served more than 2,600 customers globally since inception.

Rediff.com files updated DRHP for ₹600 cr IPO

Internet firm Rediff.com India has filed updated draft papers with the markets regulator to raise up to ₹600 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The listing will entirely be a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer for sale component, according to the updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP). As much as ₹183.34 crore will be used for marketing and branding, while the rest will be earmarked for unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Advanced Sys-Tek gets nod for IPO

Advanced Sys-Tek Ltd, an industrial automation solutions provider, has secured approval from the market regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹98 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 26 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

The company filed its preliminary papers with Sebi in July.