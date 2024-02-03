Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Northern Arc Capital files IPO papers with Sebi; to raise Rs 500 crore

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to meet future capital requirements of the company towards onward lending

IPO

It provides access to credit to under-served households and businesses directly and indirectly through originator partners

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Non-banking financial institution Northern Arc Capital Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share-sale.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 2.1 crore equity shares by investor shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Those offering shares through the OFS include Leapfrog Financial Inclusion India (II) Ltd, Accion Africa-Asia Investment Company, Augusta Investments II Pte Ltd, Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II Ltd, Dvara Trust, and IIFL Special Opportunities Fund.
Northern Arc Capital may consider mobilising up to Rs 100 crore in a pre-IPO round.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to meet future capital requirements of the company towards onward lending.
Registered with the RBI, the company is a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company and has been operating in the financial inclusion space for over a decade.
Northern Arc is a leading player among the country's diversified NBFCs, with a business model diversified across offerings, sectors, products, geographies, and borrower segments.
It provides access to credit to under-served households and businesses directly and indirectly through originator partners.
Earlier, the Chennai-based Northern Arc Capital filed draft papers with Sebi in July 2021 to float its maiden public issue. It got the regulator's nod to float the public issue in September same year. However, it didn't go ahead with the launch.
Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, and Citigroup Global Markets India have been appointed as the merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.

Also Read

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

Will cooperate with authorities probing Desai death: Edelweiss ARC

LIC Housing Finance to aggressively use OTS, ARC for loan recoveries

No role in banks' selling loans to Edelweiss ARC: GTL Infrastructure

Yes Bank acquires additional shares in JC Flowers ARC, raises stake to 9.9%

Jana Small Finance Bank, Capital SFB IPOs to open on February 7

Capital Small Finance Bank fixes Rs 445-468 as price band for its IPO

Sebi mulls removing 1% security deposit for IPOs and rights issue

Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing files Rs 5,000 cr IPO papers with Sebi

Rashi Peripherals IPO: Priced at Rs 295-311 per share, to raise Rs 600 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon