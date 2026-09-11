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Home / Markets / IPO / NSE IPO countdown: India's biggest exchange heads to D-St; key details here

NSE IPO countdown: India's biggest exchange heads to D-St; key details here

The NSE IPO is purely an offer-for-sale issue, meaning none of the proceeds will go to the exchange; instead, early investors are offloading their stake.

NSE IPO countdown: India's biggest exchange heads to D-St; key details here

NSE IPO countdown: India's biggest exchange heads to D-St; key details here

Heena Ojha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

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NSE IPO: Scheduled to open for bidding on September 17, the National Stock Exchange of India’s initial public offering will remain open till Septmeber 21 (Monday). The domestic bourse announced the issue price on Friday, a day after downsizing its IPO size from earlier ₹30,000 crore to ₹21,494-22,567 crore. Notably, the face value of the shares stands at ₹1, meaning the issue price is roughly 43 times the face value at the upper price band. 
 All you need to know about NSE IPO
 
IPO date details 
 
  • Bidding for anchor investors will take place on September 16
  • The three-day bidding for the IPO will open on September 17 (Thursday) and conclude on September 21.
  • NSE IPO allotment status will likely be finalised on September 22
  • The listing is proposed to take place on September 24.
 
IPO composition
 
 
The NSE IPO is purely an offer for sale issue, meaning none of the proceeds will go to the exchange; instead, early investors are offloading their stake.

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The reduced OFS now stands up to 12.64 crore shares, from the 14.89 crore shares as per the UDRHP. 
 
The exchange has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for QIBs, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for NIIs. NSE financials In FY26, revenue from operations stood at ₹16,601.31 crore, down from ₹17,140.68 crore in FY25 but higher than ₹14,780.01 crore in FY24. Ebitda declined to ₹11,097.90 crore from ₹12,646.88 crore, while profit after tax fell to ₹10,302.06 crore from ₹12,187.69 crore in FY25, though both remained above FY24 levels. 
NSE IPO price band
 
The exchanges had set the price band of ₹1,700-1,785 per share; the NSE IPO size is estimated at around ₹21,494-22,567 crore, falling short of becoming India's largest-ever public offering. Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 crore IPO currently holds the record for the country's largest public issue.
 
Shareholders selling stake
 
The NSE IPO is an OFS by 11 shareholders, with SBI leading the sell-down. At ₹1,785 per share, SBI could book an estimated ₹2,849 crore gain, followed by MS Strategic at ₹2,650 crore and Aranda Investments at ₹1,938 crore.
 
Other major sellers include Stock Holding Corporation (₹1,942 crore estimated gain), GIC (₹1,897 crore), New India Assurance (₹1,874 crore), CPPIB (₹1,735 crore) and SBI Capital Markets (₹1,567 crore). National Insurance, United India Insurance and Bank of Baroda could gain ₹1,071 crore, ₹1,071 crore and ₹137 crore, respectively. 
NSE IPO GMP today
 
NSE shares are currently commanding a decent premium in the grey market. As of around 12:20 PM on Friday, NSE shares were trading at ₹1,972, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹187, or 10.48 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band.
 
NSE IPO book-running lead managers
 
Kotak Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup, HSBC Securities, JPMorgan India, SBI Capital, Anand Rathi Advisors, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, DAM Capital, Equirus Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital, IIFL Capital, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama Wealth, Pantomath Capital and 360 ONE WAM are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 12:24 PM IST