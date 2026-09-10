Veegaland Developers IPO: Analysts split on realty developer; here's why

Veegaland Developers IPO: The initial public offering ( The initial public offering ( IPO ) of Veegaland Developers has opened for bidding on Thursday, September 10. The offer is available till September 14 (Monday)

Analysts are largely mixed on the IPO, noting the company’s dependence on third-party contractors. The company’s grey market premium (GMP) is currently signalling a listing pop of 17.14 per cent at ₹164.

SBI Securities

SBI Securities noted that Veegaland Developers is a Kerala-based residential real estate developer operating under the "Veegaland Homes" brand, with projects spanning the mid-premium to premium, ultra-premium, luxe-series, and ultra-luxury residences.

Its development pipeline includes 12 ongoing projects with 994 units and 3 upcoming projects with 212 units. The company has demonstrated strong growth, with unit sales increasing from 167 units in FY24 to 261 units in FY26, while sales value more than doubled from ₹187 cr to ₹394 cr.

ALSO READ: NSE slashes IPO valuation target 15% as world's biggest options boom fades “Given VDL’s high geographic concentration in Kerala, dependence on third-party contractors, and elevated working capital requirements, we assign a NEUTRAL rating to the IPO and would prefer to monitor cash-flow generation and execution consistency post listing,” SBI Securities said.

Swastika

Swastika gave a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the IPO , noting that the company is Kerala's fastest-selling real estate developer (per ICRA Report) with 100 per cent sell-through on all completed projects and a 45.10 per cent sales value CAGR.

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Swastika Investmart expects Veegaland’s price-to-earnings ratio for financial year 2026 to be around 14.8–16.0 times. This is slightly higher than Shriram Properties but below the industry average. The company’s Return on Net Worth stands at 16.02 per cent, although it has fallen from 36.96 per cent due to an increase in equity. Cash flows have also been weak in some periods, Swastika said.

Veegaland’s entire business is in Kerala, making it more exposed to regional real estate cycles and climate-related risks. While strong promoter trust and low debt offer stability, the relatively high valuation and limited geographic presence leave less scope for a sharp short-term rise in the stock after listing, the brokerage noted.

Veegaland Developers IPO details

Veegaland Developers IPO is a book build issue of ₹210 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.50 crore shares. Out of which, 77,30,768 (48.91 per cent) are allocated to QIB, 24,23,077 (15.33 per cent) allocated to NII 56,53,847 (35.77 per cent) allocated to RII.

The company has set issue price band at ₹130 to ₹140 per share.The lot size for an application is 107 shares

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