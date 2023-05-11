close

Nexus Select Trust's initial public offering garners 5.4 times subscription

The REIT plans to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue portion to repay debts and to acq­uire stakes and redeem debt securities in ce­rtain asset special purpose vehicles

Sundar Sethuraman
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of Nexus Select Trust, India’s first pure-play real estate invest­m­ent trust (REIT), garnered 5.4x subs­cription. The institutional investor portion was subs­cribed 4.8x, and other investors subscribed to the issue 6.2 times.
On Monday, the REIT raised Rs 1,440 crore from 20 anchor investors at the upper price band of Rs 100 per unit.

The REIT priced its units between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share.

BSE’s PAT for 4th quarter up 9% to Rs 58.5 crore 
BSE, the only listed equity bourse, reported a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit, to Rs 58.5 crore, for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) on a standalone basis. Revenues from operations remained flat at Rs 156.3 crore. For FY23, BSE reported a 14.5 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 167 crore on revenues of Rs 600 crore, which changed little over the previous financial year. On a consolidated basis, FY23 net profits stood at Rs 221 crore.

 

initial public offering (IPO) REIT

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

