Ola Electric on track to open 200 experience centres by end of 2022

Electric scooter maker Ola Electric said it is expanding its D2C (direct-to-consumer) footprint with the opening of 14 new Ola Experience Centres across eleven cities in the country. The company has opened three such centres in Bengaluru, two in Pune and one each in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kota, Nagpur, Ranchi and Vadodara. Ola now has an offline presence through more than 50 experience centres spanning the country, which will be scaled up to 200 by end of this year.
Ola Experience Centres will enable customers to touch and feel Ola scooters, clarify their queries, and avail support both before and after purchase.
“We are rapidly increasing our offline footprint across the country with an aim to open a total of 200 of these centres by the end of this year,” said Anshul Khandelwal, chief marketing officer, Ola Electric.
These centres also enable customers to avail test rides of the S1 and S1 Pro and get details on financing options to buy the products. These Experience Centres also double up as one-stop destinations for all the post-sales care and maintenance of Ola scooters.
Last month, during Diwali, Ola announced festive season offers which have now been extended till 31 st December 2022. Customers can buy the Ola S1 Pro for a discount of up to Rs 10,000 with an assured 7-day delivery through select experience centres.
Through the D2C model and the extension of physical touchpoints, Ola said has managed to organize over 1 lakh customer test rides pan-India.
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 17:44 IST
