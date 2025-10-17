Friday, October 17, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Om Power Transmission files draft papers with Sebi for IPO launch

Om Power Transmission files draft papers with Sebi for IPO launch

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 90 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 10 lakh shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi

initial public offering, IPO

In FY2025, revenue from operations rose to Rs 279.43 crore from Rs 182.76 crore in FY2024. | File Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Om Power Transmission Ltd has filed draft papers with market regulator SEBI to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 90 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 10 lakh shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be deployed for funding capital expenditure requirements towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, pre-payment or repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings, funding long-term working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahmedabad-based Om Power Transmission is engaged in executing high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

 

The company has commissioned over 1,000 circuit kilometres (CKM) of transmission lines and 11 substations, with more than 450 CKM of lines and four substations completed in the last three fiscals. Its unexecuted order book comprised 56 projects valued at Rs 776.19 crore, including 50 EPC and 6 O&M contracts, and it was operating and maintaining 134 substations as on August 31, 2025.

The company's client base includes state utilities such as GETCO and other electricity boards, renewable energy developers and solar park operators, and infrastructure projects such as the Bullet Train project.

In FY2025, revenue from operations rose to Rs 279.43 crore from Rs 182.76 crore in FY2024. Profit after tax increased to Rs 22.08 crore from Rs 7.41 crore. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited are the book-running lead manager to the public offering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IPO

Last day! Midwest IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP, review

Coke bottles, coca cola

Coca-Cola weighs $1 bn IPO for Indian bottling unit, valued at $10 bn

Zepto

Qcom unicorn Zepto raises nearly $450 million at $7 billion valuation

initial public offering, IPO

Fintech Upgrade raises $165 million, targets IPO in 12 to 18 months

IPO

Duroflex files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹183-cr via fresh issue

Topics : Power firms Sebi norms IPO listing time IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon